Pueblo, CO

The Pueblo Central boys basketball team features one of the best juniors in the state

By Rob Namnoum
 1 day ago
Kadyn Betts is one of the best players in the state, and a big reason why Pueblo Central has won thirteen of its first fourteen games. He's a funny guy too, "I don’t talk trash. I mean, sometimes I might talk trash!"

He's averaging close to twenty-four points per game, twelve rebounds and three blocks per contest. The junior has offers from Colorado State, Wyoming, Northern Colorado and Akron. Schools like Colorado and Minnesota are also showing interest as well. It's incredible when you figure that only three ago, in 8th grade, he wasn't that good, "I couldn’t dribble, and I couldn’t shoot the ball."

That's important and even before all that, Betts' older brother Kobi used to beat him in one on one in their driveway regularly, "I wanted to be better than him. Playing against him in the front yard, he would always be down on me. One day I want to be better than him. So, I keep working each and every day."

So Betts got to work. Before school, after school, during lunch, deep into the night. He always had a ball in his hand. There was always one more shot to take, "They do have to pull me out of the gym sometimes. I think back at Central, I don’t think the janitors like me and coach Ranson too much. We stay in there late some nights and they have to wait until we leave."

These days he doesn't dream of learning how to dribble. He dreams of the NBA, "I let myself dream that big because I know how hard I work on the sport. If I continue working hard I know that I can do anything. It’s like with anything in life. If you work hard enough, you can do it."

