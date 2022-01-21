Unicoi County Schools to remain closed Friday due to COVID-19

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools will remain closed Friday due to COVID-19.

Director of Schools John English said the extra day off may help mitigate the spread of the virus and give students and staff time to get well as the school system deals with increasing COVID-19 cases and staffing issues.

This will mark the school system’s fifth straight day without school. Schools were closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and snow forced schools to remain closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Bristol, Tennessee City Schools also announced Thursday that its schools will be closed on the next three Mondays due to COVID-19.

