ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

Unicoi County Schools to remain closed Friday due to COVID-19

By Slater Teague
WJHL
WJHL
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GRxL3_0draWT5a00

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — Unicoi County Schools will remain closed Friday due to COVID-19.

Director of Schools John English said the extra day off may help mitigate the spread of the virus and give students and staff time to get well as the school system deals with increasing COVID-19 cases and staffing issues.

‘A unified voice:’ Superintendents unite to advocate for students, set legislative priorities

This will mark the school system’s fifth straight day without school. Schools were closed Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day and snow forced schools to remain closed on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Bristol, Tennessee City Schools also announced Thursday that its schools will be closed on the next three Mondays due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

Johnson City Schools grieving after death of teacher

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local school district is mourning the loss of one of its educators. A post from the Science Hill Athletics Department asked the community for prayers after the passing of Jenny Turner. A spokesperson for Johnson City Schools (JCS) said Jenny Turner was a teacher at Town Acres Elementary School, […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Bristol, Va. Public Schools giving students at-home COVID tests

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – Bristol Virginia Public Schools (BVPS) has launched a program that provides students with at-home COVID-19 tests to help avoid possible quarantines. A post from BVPS states the “Test to Stay” option is completely voluntary. A student who would typically have to quarantine after being deemed a close contact to a positive […]
BRISTOL, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Erwin, TN
County
Unicoi County, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Unicoi County, TN
Education
Local
Tennessee Sports
Unicoi County, TN
Sports
City
Bristol, TN
Unicoi County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
WJHL

JCDA taps new director at ‘critical time’ for John Sevier project

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Patricia “Tish” Oldham will become the Johnson City Development Authority (JCDA) executive director Feb. 7 and take the reins at what JCDA’s chairman called a “critical time” for the agency’s project to convert the former John Sevier hotel to a new use. “We are grateful to have her level of […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

‘A unified voice:’ Superintendents unite to advocate for students, set legislative priorities

(WJHL) — What started as a method of problem-solving during the pandemic has turned into setting priorities for legislation that will affect Northeast Tennessee education. Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic more than a year ago, local superintendents from every Northeast Tennessee city and county school system in the Tri-Cities viewing area have been […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WJHL

Southwest Virginia COVID-19 case rate now above statewide record

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia’s seven-day new COVID-19 case rate has increased 28% over the past two days and is now higher than the statewide peak rate reached last week after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 823 new cases Friday. That total is the second-highest single-day mark ever for the rural nine-county […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Kingsport plan for new road involves closing, not relocating Jared Drive

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport is pursuing a plan that would alter traffic flow in part of the city near Eastman Chemical Company and in the MeadowView area. City officials say the project could add a couple of minutes to some people’s commutes but would lead to new industrial and business development.  […]
KINGSPORT, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Tennessee City Schools#Nexstar Media Inc
WJHL

Ballad Health: 343 COVID-19 patients hospitalized Friday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drops were seen across the board Friday after Ballad Health released its daily COVID-19 hospitalization data. The health system, which spans across a 21-county service area, revealed that 343 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in its facilities, and seven children are fighting the virus at Niswonger. Ballad used state-reported data to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WJHL

Jones Hardware closes after more than six decades

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – After more than 6 decades of serving the community, a hardware store in Unicoi has closed its doors. “I just want to share our love with the community and thank them,” Jones Hardware Store Owner Kirk Spradley said. Spradley said he’s been forced to close because the Tennessee Department of Transportation […]
UNICOI, TN
WJHL

Traffic Alert: Bristol police responding to serious crash on 11W near Pinnacle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Drivers are advised to find an alternate route Friday morning following a serious crash involving injuries on Highway 11-W eastbound near Pinnacle Parkway. Bristol, Tennessee leaders said drivers should expect delays while traveling through the area heading toward town. Bristol, Tennessee Police Chief Matt Austin told News Channel 11 the department […]
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

WJHL

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy