Maruto's original light novel series with illustrations by Kurehito Misaki revolves around Tomoya Aki, an otaku who is working part-time to earn enough money to buy anime on Blu-ray Disc. He meets a beautiful girl on his way home during spring vacation. He eventually models the heroine of his own dōjin game after her. However, he finds out a month later that the girl is in fact his classmate, and he doesn't know her name. He learns that the girl — named Megumi — actually is hardly noticed by others. Tomoya also has no artistic ability or writing skills, so he asks ace of the art club Eriri Spencer Sawamura to provide the art, as well as the honor student Utaha Kasumigaoka to write the scenario. Can they produce a decent game for Comic Market?

