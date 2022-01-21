Nanticoke man charged with endangerment by firing handgun

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

NANTICOKE — City police filed charges against a man accused of discharging a round from a handgun while confronting a a group of people near his residence last month.

Brandon J. Trotvitch, 34, of West Church Street, Nanticoke, yelled to three men and a woman “Get the hell out of here,” and fired a shot in the air on Dec. 14, according to court records.

One of the victims lives on Line Street near Trotvitch.

According to the criminal complaint:

Trotvitch’s neighbor stopped at his residence on Line Street to pick up items as he was staying at a residence in Berwick.

As he was gathering items, he told police Trotvitch confronted them, yelling, “Get outta here!” the complaint says.

Trotvitch fired a round as the neighbor and his friends drove down the street.

The driver reversed the car to ask Trotvitch what he was doing.

Trotvitch then aimed the handgun at the group telling them, “Get the hell out of here,” the complaint says.

During an interview with police, Trotvitch denied he aimed the handgun at the group.

Police recovered a 9mm shell casing in the area where the shooting occurred and seized a Taurus 9mm handgun hidden in a garbage can inside a residence on West Church Street, the complaint says.

Trotvitch is facing four counts of simple assault, and one count each of terroristic threats, recklessly endangering another person, disorderly conduct and discharge of a firearm in a prohibited area. The charges were filed Wednesday with District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke and mailed to Trotvitch.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Feb. 23 in Luzerne County Central Court.