ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘La Guerra Civil’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

By John DeFore
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d1MTW_0draUyBZ00

Never underestimate the ability of a group of people — whether it’s politics, race or a love of Jedi knights that unites them — to create internal conflict despite their common cause. So it is that La Guerra Civil , about the 1996 bout between legendary boxer Julio César Chávez and rising star Oscar De La Hoya, becomes the tale of a Mexican and Mexican-American fan base who decided that the new kid, despite being raised in a Spanish-speaking Los Angeles home by two Mexican immigrants, wasn’t Mexican enough to take the place of their hero.

Telling the story exactly as we’d expect from the ESPN 30 For 30 docs that festivals embraced a few years back, Eva Longoria Bastón spends plenty of time on each fighter’s backstory before following them into the ring. Though the interviewees are charismatic, this is not one of those sports docs that (like a Muhammad Ali film or two) illuminates so many layers of social meaning in its subject that it demands to be seen by non-sports fans. Those already interested in these athletes should enjoy it; the rest of us can take it or leave it.

Both of these men had movie-star looks, though they would have played different roles. Chávez, who grew up poor in Sinaloa, would have been a Charles Bronson tough-guy, albeit one with more zest for life: Comfortable around cartel bosses and a very big partier by the time of this fight, he would return from a night out around the time his rival got up to start training. He started inauspiciously, losing his first childhood fight to a girl. But when he realized this was a way to make money, he left home and promised not to return until he could buy his mother a house.

De La Hoya, on the other hand, would have been a leading man in anyone’s book. Rather than doubt his roots, naysayers should simply have said the “Golden Boy” was too pretty to be tough. His story followed what has since become a familiar template: Pushed into fighting by men in his family, he made his amateur debut at six years old and, according to sportswriter Ron Borges, soon became “a business commodity for his father.” He had no childhood, no prom, just boxing. He punched his way to the 1992 Olympics and, upon winning the gold medal, celebrated by waving not just the American but the Mexican flags in the ring. (This was unplanned, according to the film.) Mexicans, and those with roots there, went wild for him. But only until they were forced to chose between him and Chávez.

The story now becomes one of sports-biz maneuvering. The elder boxer begins to flag after, celebrating a major victory against Hector “Macho” Camacho, he finally says “yes” to friends’ offers of cocaine. (“My ruin,” he recalls with a smile.) When the undefeated champ finally loses a fight, people handling De La Hoya see an opportunity to leap to his level. A bout dubbed “Ultimate Glory” is scheduled, preceded by a nationwide promotional tour that hit three cities in a day.

The public ugliness surrounding and following that fight are best described in the film, not here. But it’s good to see that both men, interviewed at length on camera, appear to have recovered from any ill will and made peace with their respective vices. They even seem to like each other. Maybe there’s a buddy-cop film in their future, featuring a grizzled old vet near retirement and his once-beautiful partner who insists he’s still light on his feet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Johnny Depp to Star as Disgraced King Louis XV in New Movie From French Director Maiwenn

Johnny Depp might still be persona no grata in Hollywood, but the Pirates of the Caribbean star has lined up his next project in France. Depp will play French king Louis XV in the new, as-yet-untitled film from acclaimed French director Maiwenn (Polisse). The film will shoot on location at the Versailles Palace and around Paris starring this summer. The plot of the period drama is being kept under wraps. Paris-based Why Not Productions (A Prophet) are producing. Wild Bunch International are handling worldwide sales and will introduce the project to buyers at next month’s European Film Market in Berlin. Louis XV, also...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Breck Denny, Actor, Writer and Groundlings Performer, Dies at 34

Robert Breck Denny Jr., the writer, actor and Groundlings performer best known as just Breck Denny, died Monday. He was 34. Family members said Denny, who was amassing a run of impressive credits in TV series such as The Shrink Next Door, Ratched and Curb Your Enthusiasm, died of a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture in Santa Barbara. He was described by those close to him as equal parts brilliant and humble, radiant and deeply thoughtful, kind in the most genuine way, strong and sensitive, generous to others and self-reflective, intellectually curious and funny beyond measure. Those who saw him perform with...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

“Directing Is a Hostage Negotiation With Reality”: Pedro Almodovar, Jane Campion, Guillermo del Toro and the THR Director Roundtable

Directing movies has always been a high-wire act, and it has only gotten harder in this unpredictable era of the pandemic. In mid-November, six filmmakers behind some of the year’s most celebrated cinematic work gathered for The Hollywood Reporter’s Director Roundtable: Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers), Kenneth Branagh (Belfast), Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog), Guillermo del Toro (Nightmare Alley), Asghar Farhadi (A Hero) and Reinaldo Marcus Green (King Richard). The group, who convened in person in L.A., talked about giving up guns on sets, mining personal traumas and why they wished they had “slept more, laughed more and breathed...
MOVIES
Deadline

Ridley Scott Chooses Vanessa Kirby To Play Josephine Opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon In Apple Epic ‘Kitbag’

EXCLUSIVE: Vanessa Kirby is Ridley Scott’s choice to play Empress Josephine opposite Joaquin Phoenix’s Napoleon in Kitbag, the historical drama for Apple that begins production this spring. She will replace Jodie Comer, who exited the project over scheduling. Her reps are negotiating a deal for Kirby, who is coming off an Oscar nomination for her gut-wrenching performance in Pieces of a Woman. Scripted by Scott’s All the Money in the World collaborator David Scarpa, Kitbag explores Bonaparte’s origins and his swift, told through the lens of his addictive and often volatile relationship with the Empress. Scott and Kevin Walsh are...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Deadline

Keanu Reeves In Talks To Star In Hulu’s Series Adaptation Of ‘The Devil In The White City’ From Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Todd Field & Sam Shaw

EXCLUSIVE: Keanu Reeves is in talks to head to the World’s Fair in 1893. Deadline understands that The Matrix star is in negotiations to star in Hulu’s series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, the big-budget take on Erik Larson’s 2003 book. The Devil in the White City tells the true story of two men, an architect and a serial killer, whose fates were forever linked by The Chicago World’s Fair of 1893. It follows Daniel H. Burnham, a brilliant and fastidious architect racing to make his mark on the world and Henry H. Holmes, a handsome and cunning doctor who...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
Deadline

Sundance Review: Carey Williams’ ‘Emergency’

What if there was more to the Goldilocks story? Picture this: when the three Bears (who are in college) get home, Goldilocks has eaten all the porridge, got drunk, and is now passed out on the living room floor. However, instead of doing something about it, they drive around town for hours arguing about whether they take her to the hospital or leave her on the front doorstep of a frat house because they fear police retaliation. I’ve just summed up director Carey Williams’ new film Emergency which had its debut at the Sundance Festival on opening night in the U.S. Dramatic...
MOVIES
Middletown Press

‘La Guerra Civil’ Review: Eva Longoria Bastón Directs an Energetic Chronicling of a Momentous Boxing Match

“Boxing is opera to Latins,” we hear in the early moments of “La Guerra Civil,” a comprehensive visual history of one of the most momentous fights in contemporary boxing, directed with verve by powerhouse actor-filmmaker Eva Longoria Bastón. But for the bout in question that took place between Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez a quarter-century ago, Mexican communities both at home and in the U.S. had a lot more to behold and reflect on than the revered sport’s inherent drama and spectacle.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar De La Hoya
Person
Eva Longoria
Person
Charles Bronson
filmmakermagazine.com

“It Was Really Important That I Was Able to Lean Into the Intimacy of Interviewing My Subjects and Not Just Rely on Archival Footage” | Eva Longoria Bastón, La Guerra Civil

The last two years have prompted much contemplation and reconsideration of the reasons why we make our films as well as the ways in which we make them. What aspect of your filmmaking—whether in your creative process, the way you finance your films, your production methodology or the way you relate to your audience—did you have to reinvent in order to make and complete the film you are bringing to the festival this year?
MOVIES
abc17news.com

The Sundance Film Festival is back and online once more

The 44th annual Sundance Film Festival is back, and entirely online once more. The festival starts Thursday with nine packed days of high profile documentaries about everyone from Kanye West and Princess Diana to Lucille Ball and Bill Cosby, buzzy first films from knowns and unknowns, virtual gatherings and filmmaker Q&As. The experience of 2021 taught the programmers that not only could they run a successful festival online, but that films could still break through. Opening night selections include “Emergency,” a darkly comedic look at issues like race and assault, as well as Eva Longoria’s documentary “La Guerra Civil,” about Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez’s 1996 fight.
MOVIES
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: The Princess Review

With The Princess, director Ed Perkins delivers a riveting documentary on one of the most famous people of the last century and somehow manages to tell her story in a way viewers haven’t seen before. As we approach the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s death, there is certainly no...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

John Boyega and Michael K. Williams in ‘892’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

The systems that failed Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot by police after threatening to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017, are almost too numerous to count. After serving in the Iraq War, Easley returned to the United States with little support and few options. A litany of health issues, including PTSD, left him unable to sustain full-time work. Right before his death, he was living in a $25-a-day-motel room and wading through a bureaucratic nightmare with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which hadn’t deposited his most recent disability check. 892 is a sensitive dramatization...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sundance#Guerra#Boxing#La Guerra Civil#Mexican American#Espn
The Hollywood Reporter

Princess Diana Doc ‘The Princess’: Film Review | Sundance 2022

At times it seems there couldn’t possibly be anything fresh to say about Diana, Princess of Wales, but Ed Perkins has found a workaround: Let the story retell itself. The Princess uses old news footage, presented without any explanation or talking heads, to create an as-it-happened account of Diana’s public life, from the days just before her 1981 engagement to Prince Charles to her death in that car crash in Paris 16 years later. The straightforward film is not another attempt to speculate about the private Diana, but to display the image as the world saw it evolve. A flawed little...
MOVIES
thesource.com

Source Sundance Preview: Films to Check Out

The annual Sundance film festival has moved online, giving visitors around the world a chance to check out some of the year’s most impactful films ranging from dramatic shorts to full-length feature documentaries and everything in between, many of which intersect with the hip-hop culture and community. (A full list of all programs can be found online at Sundance’s official website.)
MOVIES
Screendaily

‘Nothing Compares’: Sundance Review

Kathryn Ferguson’s striking documentary shines a revealing new light on Sinead O’Connor. Here’s the thing about Sinead O’Connor: she was always a heartbreaker, but hers was the heart repeatedly smashed to smithereens. You don’t need to see Nothing Compares, Kathryn Ferguson’s empathetic documentary, to know that the Irish singer has been tormented, and that her stunning rise to fame – and equally rapid fall – between 1987 and 1993 turned out to be a pitiless experience for a young woman, and mother, who had also been an abused child. This tenderly-edited (by Mick Mahon) documentary benefits from O’Connor’s testimony, in voice-over, which wraps around a telescope to an ugly past where a troubled woman was pilloried for speaking up. While we like to consider ourselves a more caring society today, it would be naive to assume her experiences are a thing of the past, making Nothing Compares vital viewing on society’s road to enlightenment; a path O’Connor still travels herself.
MOVIES
heyuguys.com

Fresh Review – Sundance 2022

In the modern world dating and relationships, and online dating apps, can seem at best a gamble and at worst a round of Russian roulette. Fresh is a film that leans more towards the latter. The film centers around its main heroine Noa, Daisy-Edgar Jones (Normal People, War of the Worlds), a young woman whose disgust for dating is changed by a chance encounter in a grocery store with her would-be prince charming, an awkwardly charming man named Steve (Sebastian Stan). Even by today’s standards, things start to move fast, and it isn’t long before Steve suggests that the couple go out for a reclusive getaway in the wilderness. It isn’t long before Noa begins to suspect that Steve isn’t quite everything and that the wild appetites that he harbors in his heart, may be more than the stomach can handle.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
thatshelf.com

Sundance 2022: After Yang Review

Kogonada’s After Yang is a mostly-successful and visually pleasing sci-fi drama about loss, memory, and what it means to be human. In an undisclosed future time where humans, clones and androids seemingly coexist in harmony, one family explores the ideas of technology, love, and memory when their android unexpectedly breaks down.
TV & VIDEOS
Screendaily

‘Riotsville, U.S.A.’: Sundance Review

Sierra Pettengill’s impressive archival doc traces the recent history of America’s militarised response to unrest. Dir: Sierra Pettengill. US. 2022. 91 mins. In the mid-1960s, American cities experienced a wave of unrest, prompting the federal government to seek answers for what was causing such violent uprisings. The incisive documentary Riotsville, U.S.A. soberly catalogues what happened next, drawing from archival footage shot either for broadcast television or by the US government to illustrate how systemic racism and increasing police militarisation contributed to a growing inequality within the country. Although Sierra Pettengill’s film will perhaps be most notable for its inclusion of startling scenes from Riotsvilles, model towns built by the US Army to train for actual riots, there’s much here to consider about the American worship of law enforcement and demonisation of dissent.
MOVIES
film-book.com

Film Review: FRESH: Faux Finish to a Derivative Grand Guignol Hybrid [Sundance 2022]

FRESH (2022) Film Review from the 44th Annual Sundance Film Festival, a movie directed by Mimi Cave, starring Sebastian Stan, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Andrea Bang, Charlotte Le Bon, Brett Dier, Dayo Okeniyi, Jojo T. Gibbs, Frances Leigh, Arghavan Jenati, Lachlan Quarmby, and Sunghee Lapell. FRESH is an unsavory stew that disappoints...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy