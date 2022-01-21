ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Applications for vacant Luzerne County Council seat due Feb. 3

By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Times Leader
Times Leader
 1 day ago
Luzerne County Courthouse File photo

Republicans interested in filling a vacant Luzerne County Council seat have until Feb. 3 to apply, according to information released by the county Thursday.

Council declared the seat vacant Jan. 11 because Walter Griffith became the elected county controller on Jan. 3.

Under the county’s home rule charter, a majority of the remaining 10 council members must pick someone within 60 days after the vacancy is declared.

Griffith’s council replacement will serve through Jan. 2, 2024 and receive $8,000 annually.

According to the information:

Prospective appointees must be over 18, a county resident for at least one year before the potential appointment and have a Republican registration continuously from Nov. 5, 2019 to the present.

Appointees cannot have a felony offense conviction.

The person appointed cannot hold any other elective public office or a seat on any county board, authority or commission. Also prohibited is employment with or compensation from any contractor of the county or its boards, authorities and commissions.

Applicants must submit a cover letter and resume to Council Clerk Sharon Lawrence by 4:30 p.m. Feb. 3 at [email protected] or 200 N. River St. in Wilkes-Barre, with a zip code of 18711.

A statement of financial interest also must be submitted as part of the application process. Forms are available on the Pennsylvania State Ethics Commission website.

All documents provided to the council clerk for consideration for this position shall become public record and may be disclosed to the public.

Applicants must be publicly interviewed at a council meeting, which has been tentatively scheduled at 6 p.m. Feb. 16. Other days and times may be scheduled if needed.

Council is expected to vote on the appointment at its regularly scheduled public meeting on Feb. 22.

The person chosen must execute an oath or affirmation of fidelity to the county charter and state and federal laws within five days.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

Comments / 0

