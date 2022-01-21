ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Officials: Items belonging to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie could soon be returned to families

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wQITB_0draULCa00

Items that belonged to Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, could soon be returned to their families.

The attorney representing Brian's parents says an agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached.

That includes Laundrie's notebook — which was found near his skeletal remains and has been considered a key piece of evidence.

Law experts say this could mean an end to the case could be near.

As News 12 reported, Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country trip that was being documented on social media.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming after she'd been strangled to death and Laundrie's remains were discovered in Florida. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

The Cops Now Think Gabby Petito Should Have Been Arrested

The Utah officers who pulled over Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, nearly two weeks before she was last seen made several mistakes during their encounter, an independent investigation has found. First, they should have arrested Petito when she admitted to hitting Laundrie—even though a 911 caller reported...
MOAB, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Wyoming State
buzzfeednews.com

The Officers Who Investigated Gabby Petito And Brian Laundrie Before Her Death Should Be Placed On Probation, An Independent Review Found

The police officers who investigated a domestic dispute between Gabby Petito and her fiancé shortly before her death made several mistakes and should be placed on probation, according to an independent review released Wednesday. The report found that the two Moab police officers who contacted Petito and Brian Laundrie...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Radar Online.com

Brian Laundrie's Parents Might Be In Possession Of His Notebook That Could Possibly Hold Key To Gabby Petito's Murder

Brian Laundrie's parents, Christopher and Roberta, might have the key to Gabby Petito's murder in their possession. The Sun suggests the Laundries found out about Brian's $20,000 fortune from his notebook, which is believed to hold the answers about Gabby's final days with their son. Article continues below advertisement. Brian's...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
Radar Online.com

Gabby Petito Died Of 'Blunt-Force Injuries To The Head' In Addition To Manual Strangulation Caused By Killer Brian Laundrie

Stomach-turning updates in the highly-publicized Gabby Petito murder case emerged Friday as the Federal Bureau of Investigation wrapped up its months-long probe. Upon conclusion of the lengthy investigation that began in September 2021 as a missing person's report, the FBI released an official statement revealing that the 22-year-old slain vlogger died of "blunt-force injuries to the head and neck" in addition to the "manual strangulation/throttling" that was initially determined by Teton County Coroner Brent Blue.
TETON COUNTY, WY
hotnewhiphop.com

Brian Laundrie's Notebook Said To Contain A Gabby Petito Murder Confession

Further insight into the death of 22-year-old Gabby Petito has finally been made available. On Friday, January 21st, ABC7NY reported that a notebook discovered near the remains of the late YouTuber's fiancé, Brian Laundrie, contains an admission of his role in the young woman's slaying. In October of last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Independent

Newborn boy found abandoned in box with note saying: ‘My mom is so sad to do this’

A newborn baby has been found abandoned in a cardboard box in Fairbanks, Alaska along with a note saying “my mom is so sad to do this”. The baby was found at around 2pm local time on New Year’s Eve, according to Alaska State Troopers. A woman found the box with the child bundled in blankets. The baby was taken to hospital and “was found to be in good health”, police said. The note found alongside the child said “Please help me!!!”, and added that the child was born 12 weeks premature. “My parents and grandparents don’t have food...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

News 12

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy