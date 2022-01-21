Officials: Items belonging to Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie could soon be returned to families

Items that belonged to Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, could soon be returned to their families.

The attorney representing Brian's parents says an agreement in principle with respect to the distribution of property between the families has been reached.

That includes Laundrie's notebook — which was found near his skeletal remains and has been considered a key piece of evidence.

Law experts say this could mean an end to the case could be near.

As News 12 reported, Petito and Laundrie were on a cross-country trip that was being documented on social media.

Petito's body was found in Wyoming after she'd been strangled to death and Laundrie's remains were discovered in Florida. He died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.