Jim Tressel has watched the Jim Harbaugh tenure at Michigan from afar during his current position as president at Youngstown State University and has Big Ten football in his blood after winning a national championship at Ohio State in 2002. Tressel, 69, recently appeared on the 1 Star Recruits podcast for an entertaining interview and touched on a variety of topics, including whether he misses coaching and what grade he would give Harbaugh at Michigan on a 1-to-5 scale — 1 being the worst and 5 being the best.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO