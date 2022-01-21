ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC heavyweight champ Francis Ngannou has 'moved on' from potential Jon Jones fight

By Adam Stites
Yardbarker
Yardbarker
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uskTL_0draUJR800
David Berding-USA TODAY Sports

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will attempt to defend his title for the first time Saturday when he faces interim champion Cyril Gane, and he says the last person on his mind right now is Jon Jones.

“I’m done with that fight,” Ngannou said during a press conference Thursday when asked about a fight with Jones. “I’ve been waiting for that fight for so long. After Stipe [Miocic], it was supposed to be Jon Jones and that never happened. I don’t know why. So I moved on.”

Jones, 34, hasn't fought since February 2020 when he defended his light heavyweight title with a razor close win over Dominick Reyes. He vacated the title later that year and announced plans to begin bulking up for a run at the heavyweight championship.

Stipe Miocic was the heavyweight champion at the time, but he lost to Ngannou via knockout in March 2021. Despite the lengthy absence, Jones has still been discussed as a potential title challenger at heavyweight sooner rather than later.

"I don't feel confident saying that Jon Jones is next," UFC president Dana White told ESPN's Brett Okamoto on Wednesday. "Not because I think he's unreliable, it's because I honestly don't know what Jon Jones wants to do next. I think Jon's going to watch this fight, and he'll decide. Maybe he doesn't fight at heavyweight. Maybe he goes back and tries to regain the light heavyweight championship."

Jones has a 26-1 (1) record as a professional with 14 wins in UFC championship fights. His only loss was a disqualification in 2009 due to illegal elbow strikes. Jones also has a no contest on his record after testing positive for banned substances following a knockout win against Daniel Cormier.

Read this on the web

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Jimmy Johnson Has 2 Words for Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - & for Tony Romo

With two simple words of analysis following a loss to the San Francisco 49ers this past weekend that yet again ends the Super Bowl hopes of a Dallas Cowboys team led by a quarterback that isn’t ever quite good enough, Jimmy Johnson sharply framed the woes of his old team.
NFL
Yardbarker

Ex-Alabama QB calls out ungrateful Georgia fans

Former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy had a message on Twitter Wednesday for the ungrateful Georgia fans who are critical of Stetson Bennett. Two Georgia players have entered the transfer portal, we learned on Wednesday. The players are quarterback JT Daniels and wide receiver Jermaine Burton. The reason Daniels is leaving...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Yardbarker

Watch: Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians smacks Bucs' Andrew Adams in helmet

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians had a curious reaction to what one of his players did during the second half of Sunday’s NFC wild-card game. Arians stormed onto the field and struck safety Andrew Adams on the helmet at the end of a play in the second half. Arians appeared to be trying to prevent Adams from picking up a needless penalty, as the safety appeared to be grabbing the leg of a Philadelphia Eagles player.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Francis Ngannou
Person
Daniel Cormier
Person
Stipe Miocic
Person
Dominick Reyes
Person
Jon Jones
The Independent

Francis Ngannou must ensure Tyson Fury dream does not distract from Ciryl Gane test at UFC 270

If Francis Ngannou were to look in the mirror, he might just see an improbable green glint in the dark pools of his eyes.Maybe he can already picture the dollars, stacked much higher than his 6ft 3in frame and much wider than those granite shoulders.For it must be so enticing, the prospect of a crossover bout with the biggest name in boxing, especially for a phenomenon who is severely undervalued by his employers and who started fighting long before he set foot in a ring. Growing up in poverty in Cameroon, Ngannou began working in sand quarries at the...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavyweight Champ#Combat#Espn
The Independent

UFC: Ranking all of Francis Ngannou’s knockouts ahead of Ciryl Gane fight

Francis Ngannou is a fighting phenomenon: the honorary ‘baddest man on the planet’ as UFC heavyweight champion, and the most ferocious power-puncher in the promotion’s history.The French-Cameroonian’s professional mixed martial arts record stands at 16-3, while his UFC record is 11-2 since his debut in 2015 – with 10 of those wins coming via knockout or TKO.Ngannou, 35, in fact went 6-0 in the company, with five of those victories achieved via KO/TKO and one coming via submission, before he suffered back-to-back decision losses.The first of those two defeats was a humbling by then-champion Stipe Miocic, but Ngannou worked...
UFC
The Independent

Francis Ngannou’s sparring footage claims dismissed by Ciryl Gane’s coach

Ciryl Gane’s coach has dismissed Francis Ngannou’s suggestion that sparring footage of the upcoming opponents was edited.Fernand Lopez trained Ngannou prior to the French-Cameroonian’s UFC heavyweight title win last March, and he has continued to coach Gane all the while.Ngannou and Gane used to train together at Lopez’s MMA Factory gym in France, and the former teammates are set to become opponents this month in the main event of UFC 270.Gane carries the interim heavyweight title into the bout, having obtained the gold in August, and the build-up to the contest has been dominated by conversations around sparring footage...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
firstsportz.com

“Title defence at UFC 270 is the most important fight of Francis Ngannou’s career,” and here’s why

UFC Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou wants to keep it real after he fights his first title defence at UFC 270 which can possibly be his last fight inside a UFC Octagon if things go wrong backstage. Ngannou won the UFC Heavyweight Championship back in March of 2021 at UFC 260 when he knocked out Stipe Miocic in a rematch before which Miocic won the first fight back in 2018.
UFC
CBS Sports

UFC 270 -- Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane: Fight card, odds, date, start time, location, complete guide

The first UFC PPV event of 2022 is upon us. The promotion is back in California with a pair of title fights tipping the bill, including the heavyweight and flyweight divisions. The main event sees undisputed heavyweight king Francis Ngannou take on interim titleholder Ciryl Gane while the co-main event features flyweight champion Brandon Moreno battle former champ Deiveson Figueiredo to complete their trilogy. It all goes down from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, on Jan. 22.
UFC
The Press

THE MAIN EVENT: JELLYSMACK SCORES A KNOCKOUT BY SIGNING UFC HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION FRANCIS NGANNOU AS THE FIRST PARTNER IN THEIR NEW MARQUEE PROGRAM

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for his upcoming first title defense, Ultimate Fighting Championship's Heavyweight Champion Francis Ngannou, the "Baddest Man on the Planet'' and hardest recorded puncher in the world, becomes the first partner to join Jellysmack's new Marquee Program. With this deal, brokered by CAA's Justin Castillo and Marquel Martin with Jellysmack's VP of Marquee Business Aaron Godfred, Jellysmack will help the legendary Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter to create, edit, and distribute original video content across his YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat and more. Jellysmack's new Marquee Program helps prominent public personalities enter the Creator Economy by developing and enhancing their social presence - and their revenue generating power - across multiple social media platforms.
UFC
SPY

There’s Only One Way To Watch UFC 270 Live: Catch Ngannou vs. Gane on ESPN+

The first UFC fight night of 2022 is finally here. On Saturday, January 22, UFC will return with a highly anticipated Heavyweight Title fight between Francis Ngannou vs. Ciryl Gane. UFC 270 will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and the earliest preliminaries will start at 6:15 p.m. EST. The main event is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST. If you want to livestream UFC 270 when it takes place on Saturday, then there’s only one option for streaming the fights: ESPN+ and the official UFC 270 pay-per-view event. We’ve got all of the information you need to watch...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane fight online and on TV tonight

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.FOLLOW LIVE: UFC 270 – latest updates and fight resultsIn his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0),...
UFC
Yardbarker

Yardbarker

27K+
Followers
32K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports news and rumors.

 https://www.yardbarker.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy