ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Netflix Action Film FISTFUL OF VENGEANCE Releases New Trailer

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleStarring: Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, JuJu Chan, Jason Tobin, Pearl Thusi, Francesca Corney, Tony Kranz, Rhatha Phongaam. Super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix: Movies and TV Shows Leaving in January

Netflix is wiping the slate clean in the New Year and saying goodbye to a number of TV shows and movies in January. Post-apocalyptic action-drama Snowpiecer, from Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho, leaves on the first of the month. The 2013 movie, which stars Chris Evans, Octavia Spencer, Tilda Swinton, Ed Harris, Jamie Bell, John Hurt and frequent Bong collaborator Song Kang-ho, centers on a train housing the last remnants of humanity as it circles the globe. When the train’s tail-section passengers decide to fight back against the Snowpiercer’s violent and oppressive class-car system, their battle with the elite changes the...
TV SHOWS
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix. New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kai
Person
Juju Chan
Person
Lewis Tan
Person
Iko Uwais
Person
Pearl Thusi
IndieWire

Johnny Depp Cast as King Louis XV in Upcoming Film

Johnny Depp is ready to return to the big screen. After a tumultuous divorce from Amber Heard following domestic violence allegations, Depp is slated to portray King Louis XV in French director Maiwenn’s upcoming film, Variety reported. The film is produced by Pascal Caucheteux and Gregoire Sorlat’s Why Not Productions, with Wild Bunch International handling world sales. Production will begin in summer 2022, mainly set at the Versailles Palace. Though the movie’s title and plot have not yet been revealed, King Louis XV, who was nicknamed “the beloved,” ruled for almost 60 years before dying, after being accused of corruption. Filmmaker Maiwenn is most...
MOVIES
Variety

Anna Nicole Smith Documentary to Debut on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Anna Nicole Smith, the Playboy model and reality television star who died suddenly in 2007 at the age of 39, will be the subject of a new Netflix documentary. The film, which is still untitled, will include never-before-seen footage from an unreleased documentary about a young Smith balancing motherhood while on the verge of global stardom. The documentary is still in production, so it’s unclear when it will be released on Netflix. Born Vickie Lynn Hogan, Smith gained notoriety as a Playmate and Guess model, and she set off a media firestorm after marrying 89-year-old oil tycoon J. Howard Marshall II. Once...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel Set With Original Star Peter Billingsley

Christmas has come early for Legendary and Warner Bros. The two companies are gearing up to make a sequel to the yuletide holiday classic, A Christmas Story, closing a deal for Peter Billingsley, the child star of the original 1983 movie, to topline and produce. Titled A Christmas Story Christmas, the feature intended for HBO Max will be directed by Clay Kaytis, who already tackled the snowy holiday season with The Christmas Chronicles for Netflix and has a script by Nick Schenk, the writer behind recent Clint Eastwood movies such as Gran Torino and The Mule, sitting under the leg lamp. Billingsley is...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Film#Martial Arts
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES
Q985

Netflix to Film Scenes For a New Thriller in One Illinois Town This March

When I first saw the headline "Action Movie to be Filmed in Downtown St. Charles in March" on shawlocal.com this morning I immediately thought, "will Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg be starring in it?" Yes, that famous couple may call St. Charles, Illinois "home", but it is still unknown if they will star in the new action movie that will soon begin filming there.
ILLINOIS STATE
Essence

Watch: Netflix Releases New Teaser Trailer For Upcoming Kanye West Documentary, 'jeen-yuhs'

Act 1 of the trilogy gets a nationwide theatrical release on February 10, and will premiere on Netflix on February 16. Act 1 of the upcoming documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy will be released in theaters nationwide by Iconic Events on February 10th, almost one week ahead of its Netflix debut. The digital streaming platform will release the trilogy over the span of three weeks, beginning on February 16th.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Netflix
pophorror.com

New Trailer And Poster Drops For Scott Jeffrey And Rebecca Matthews’ ‘Exorcist Vengeance’

A new trailer and poster has dropped for the new horror film directed by Scott Jeffrey (Bad Nun: Deadly Vows) and Rebecca Matthews (Cannibal Troll) called Exorcist Vengeance. The film stars Robert Bronzi (Death Kiss), Steven Berkoff (A Clockwork Orange), Nicola Wright (The Jack in the Box: Awakening), and Sarah Alexandra Marks (Witch). It will be available on Digital and DVD on February 8, 2022.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Saban Films Picks Up a New Western Action Film HOSTILE TERRITORY

Saban Films has picked up the North American rights to a new western action film titled Hostile Territory, which was previously titled The Orphan Train. The movie comes from writer and director Brian Presley, the story is set in post-civil war America, and it follows “a Union soldier who is presumed dead as a POW. When his children are mistakenly sent away on an orphan train to be placed in a new home, unlikely individuals unite for the greater good and children are forced to grow up quickly in this wild-west fight for equality.”
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for Travis Taut's South African Action Thriller 'Indemnity'

"What is going on??" "Someone tried to kill me, Moses!" Magnolia Pictures has revealed a new US trailer for an action thriller from South Africa titled Indemnity, made by an up-and-coming filmmaker named Travis Taute. This originally premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, and we featured an early promo trailer last summer for it. Jarrid Geduld stars as a traumatized ex-firefighter from Cape Town who wakes up next to his murdered wife, with no recollection of what transpired. Labelled as the prime suspect, he goes on the run and is soon hunted by a notorious police chief, as well as an unknown third party. He must now fight for his life and find out who killed his wife, before the conspiracy changes the course of a nation forever. "Indemnity's lead, Jarrid Geduld, spent three months training with stunt masters Vernon Willemse and Grant Powell (Fury Road, Tomb Raider) and succeeded at all of his own stunts, including a record-breaking hanging suspension stunt performed from the 21st floor." The cast also includes Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. This still looks like it might be badass.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Chicken Run’ Sequel and New ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Film Coming to Netflix

Aardman Animations and Netflix are continuing their collaboration with a brand new Wallace & Gromit film plus a Chicken Run sequel. A follow-up to the beloved 2000 movie Chicken Run has been discussed several times over the years, but now it’s finally happening with Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, set to debut in 2023. Created by Peter Lord and Nick Park, the original film is the highest-grossing stop-motion animated feature of all time, grossing over $224 million.
MOVIES
noisypixel.net

Kirby and the Forgotten Land Gets March Release Date; New Trailer Shows Copy Abilities In Action and Co-Op

Nintendo has announced the release date for Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The 3D platformer adventure from the classic pink puffball series developed by HAL Laboratory will be available for Nintendo Switch in March 25, 2022. The company has also shared some new details on gameplay including two brand-new copy abilities and co-op mode for two players.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Netflix’s The Cuphead Show Captures the Charm of the Game in New Trailer

The Cuphead Show is a new Netflix animated series based on the punishing 2D side-scrolling boss rush game. Cuphead was originally praised for its beautiful and fluid old-timey graphics and animation, as well as the iconic characters and bosses we got to meet along the way. The Netflix series is...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy