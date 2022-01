Closed since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Walt Street Pub in Red Bank has new owners. Or, at least, the building does. According to a deed filed with Monmouth County, the property, at 180 Monmouth Street – there is no “Walt Street” in Red Bank – was acquired for $925,000 last month by a limited liability company. Separate records show the LLC’s principals are Jang and Hardev Singh.

RED BANK, NJ ・ 17 DAYS AGO