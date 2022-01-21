Jefferson girls power past Harrisburg in Game of the Week

HARRISBURG, S.D (KELO) — The Jefferson girls basketball team led wire to wire in a 63-52 win over Harrisburg in Thursday’s KELOLAND.com Game of the Week.

The Cavaliers hit their first five shots of the game, as they raced out to a 16-4 lead, just five minutes into the game.

Ashlen Johnson opened the second quarter with a triple. That opened a 24-11 lead, the largest of the first half for Jefferson.

However, the Tigers showed some fight after that.

Harrisburg, led by Abby Flanagan’s 11 first-half points, out scored the Cavs 16-8 to end the half.

Jefferson held a narrow 32-27 lead at halftime.

The Tigers came out cold in the third quarter, while Jefferson found their rhythm.

A 15-5 run for the Cavaliers gave them a 47-32 lead.

Harrisburg would score the next five points, but still trail Jefferson 47-37 after three quarters.

The Tigers got the game as close as six points in the fourth, but a pair of triples from Ella Silvernail in the final four minutes would keep Harrisburg at arms reach.

A last minute surge gave the Tigers a chance, but they would come up empty on back-to-back possessions.

Jefferson would hit their free throws and that would finish it.

The Cavs earned an impressive 63-52 road win over Harrisburg.

Jefferson was led by Taliyah Hayes who scored a game high 16. Kassidy Larsen and Cierra Watkins each added 12, while Jaidyn Dunn collected 11.

Abby Flanagan tallied a co-game high 16 for Harrisburg. Emilee Boyer added 14, while Jaylee Hofer scored 11.

Jefferson will return to action on Tuesday, January 25 when they host east side rival, Roosevelt.

Harrisburg’s next game will also be on Tuesday. They’ll host Mitchell at 7 p.m.

