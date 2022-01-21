ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Gov. Abbott says he will adopt 'Parental Bill of Rights' for education

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring a campaign event Thursday Founder’s Academy in Lewisville, Governor Greg Abbott...

Comments / 53

.50BARRETT!
1d ago

but still parents cannot discipline their own children!, HOTWHEELS PULLING A TRUMP ON TEXANS BECAUSE HE KNOWS THEY ARE ILLITERATE

Reply(11)
25
flaca
1d ago

Texas… where children are mature enough to carry babies to term and carry assault rifles but not mature enough to learn about slavery 🙄

Reply(14)
28
Reads.a.lot
1d ago

Such a waste of time. The politicians already control the curriculum…sorry folks, but it’s not the teachers. We are merely teaching what’s in the books provided by the State of Texas, run by the Republicans.

Reply(3)
12
 

