Zombae Arriving on DVD + On Demand 2/15 from Indican Pictures

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOne Woman’s Love Life Takes an (Un)deadly Turn For The Worse in. the Horror-Comedy Arriving on DVD and On Demand February 15. What is a woman to do in the current dating climate? When...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

horrorsociety.com

HARVEY has arrived on VOD from Midnight Releasing

HARVEY comes to VOD platforms, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, Xbox Video, Vimeo, Youtube, Fandango, and Direct TV on January 7, 2022 from Midnight Releasing. SYNOPSIS: Stuck in a small town while taking after his lackluster mother, Harvey begins to resent everything and everyone around him. After a mental breakdown he awakes to realize the nightmare about to unfold; A foggy memory, and a pushy Sheriff claim murder.
TV SERIES
horrorsociety.com

THE JACK IN THE BOX: AWAKENING Arrives On VOD, Digital and DVD January 18th

Release: Jan 18, 2022 (VOD, Digital HD & DVD) Cast: Matt McClure, James Swanton, Mollie Hindle, Nicola Wright. Terminally ill heiress Olga Marsdale acquires a mysterious gothic box containing a captured demon – Jack. The powerful entity within makes a deadly deal with Olga and her devoted son Edgar – deliver six victims to Jack and Olga will live. They trap several unsuspecting victims for him within the vast crumbling mansion – but can they deliver all six before it’s too late? Or will Amy, the young and innocent woman recently hired to look after the estate turn out to be more than a match for both the family and the Jack?
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

Blu Review – Dirty Laundry (MVD Rewind Collection)

Director – William Webb (Delta Fever, The Banker) Starring – Leigh McCloskey (Inferno, Hamburger: The Motion Picture), Jeanne O’Brien, and Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sharknado) Release Date – 1987. Rating – 3/5. Blu Release – 3.5/5. A few years back MVD announced...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

New Netflix Action Film FISTFUL OF VENGEANCE Releases New Trailer

Starring: Iko Uwais, Lewis Tan, Lawrence Kao, JuJu Chan, Jason Tobin, Pearl Thusi, Francesca Corney, Tony Kranz, Rhatha Phongaam. Super-powered assassin Kai and friends Lu Xin and Tommy track a killer from San Francisco’s Chinatown to Thailand to avenge the death of a loved one. But their hunt soon entangles them with old enemies, a mysterious billionaire and an ancient mystical force bent on taking over the world. Iko Uwais (The Raid) stars with Lewis Tan (Mortal Kombat), Lawrence Kao (Max Steel) and Pearl Thusi (Queen Sono) in this fast-and-furious martial arts action film.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

The Batman Takes Over Loot Crate DX

It’s a Dark Knight Takeover in February’s Loot Crate DX!. He is vengeance. He is the night. He is the Batman in February’s “The Batman Takeover” themed Loot Crate DX. Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly anticipated film “The Batman,” releases in theaters in North America March 4, 2022 and internationally beginning March 2, 2022. Celebrate the Dark Knight’s incredible legacy with officially licensed exclusive collectibles, items, and wearable goods.
VIDEO GAMES
horrorsociety.com

All-Star Cast Appears in THE DARK OFFERINGS, Now on Amazon Prime.

INTO THE LABYRINTH LLC is thrilled to announce their premier feature The Dark Offerings, is making its debut on Amazon prime. With a star studded cast featuring the talents of David Howard Thorton (Terrifier 1&2), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and our other celebrities, that we kept as a surprise.
TV & VIDEOS
horrorsociety.com

Candyman: Day of the Dead Available Now on Blu-ray

The Vestron Video Collector’s Series unleashes unholy terror when Candyman: Day of the Dead, the third installment in the original Candyman series, arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) January 18 from Lionsgate. Based on the characters created by acclaimed horror writer Clive Barker, this film stars Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “9-1-1”), Robert O’Reilly (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”), and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Crow, “The Flash”). Candyman: Day of the Dead will be available on Blu-ray™ for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Amazon’s ‘Being the Ricardos’ Scores Sizable Streaming Debut

Amazon Studios’ original movie Being the Ricardos secured strong viewership numbers in its debut on the streamer over Christmas week. Directed by Aaron Sorkin, the movie stars Nicole Kidman as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The film chronicles one of Hollywood’s most famous power couples and their iconic TV show, I Love Lucy. Being the Ricardos, which began streaming Dec. 21, was viewed a total of 604 million minutes to place No. 3 on Nielsen’s movie streaming chart for the week of Dec. 20-26 behind Christmas classics Elf (782 million minutes) and Home Alone (700 million minutes). Netflix and Adam...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This new Netflix thriller is so disturbing, viewers are warning each other about it

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more “WHAT THE HELL,” tweeted a viewer just a few days ago after having just checked out the Mother/Android movie — one of Netflix’s biggest films right now. “This movie destroyed me … still crying.” This film, a sci-fi thriller starring Chloë Grace Moretz as a soon-to-be mother and Algee Smith as her boyfriend, is currently the #3 movie on Netflix’s global Top 10 (English) movies list. And it’s important to stress that word, global, because while Netflix users in many countries outside the US can...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Critics are bashing the #1 movie on Netflix right now

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Echo Dot, COVID rapid tests, $15 bedsheets, more Given the degree to which Netflix’s newly released climate change movie Don’t Look Up is stacked with high-profile acting talent, and the fact that it debuted on the streamer the day before Christmas, it was pretty much a given that this title would rocket to #1 on the platform. With A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, how could it not? Nevertheless, as I noted in my piece on the new movie from director Adam McKay on Friday, it’s also true that one Don’t Look Up review after...
TV & VIDEOS
heyuguys.com

Win Eternals on DVD

To mark the digital, 4K Ultra HD™, Blu-ray™, and DVD release of Eternals we have been given 2 DVDs to giveaway. Marvel Studios’ Eternals follows a group of ancient heroes from beyond the stars who had protected Earth since the dawn of man. When monstrous creatures called Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.
MOVIES
BGR.com

Netflix is making sequels to two of the best animated movies of the 2000s

Don't Miss: Friday’s deals: $10 COVID tests, Philips Hue sale, $179 Roomba, $20 Fire TV Stick, more One of many reasons that people love Netflix is that the streaming service revives beloved properties. Arrested Development, Gilmore Girls, Queer Eye — these shows and several more got a new lease on life because of Netflix. Some have been more successful than others, but Netflix is always on the lookout for dormant franchises to resurrect. Speaking of which, this week, Netflix announced a partnership with the animation studio Aardman on two new projects. Netflix will be the exclusive home of the sequel to...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

