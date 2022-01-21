Zombae Arriving on DVD + On Demand 2/15 from Indican Pictures

The Vestron Video Collector’s Series unleashes unholy terror when Candyman: Day of the Dead, the third installment in the original Candyman series, arrives on Blu-ray™ (plus Digital) January 18 from Lionsgate. Based on the characters created by acclaimed horror writer Clive Barker, this film stars Donna D’Errico (“Baywatch,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “9-1-1”), Robert O’Reilly (“Star Trek: The Next Generation,” “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine”), and Tony Todd (Candyman, The Crow, “The Flash”). Candyman: Day of the Dead will be available on Blu-ray™ for the suggested retail price of $17.99.
