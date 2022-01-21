ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Batman Takes Over Loot Crate DX

By Blacktooth
Cover picture for the articleIt’s a Dark Knight Takeover in February’s Loot Crate DX!. He is vengeance. He is the night. He is the Batman in February’s “The Batman Takeover” themed Loot Crate DX. Warner Bros. Pictures’ highly anticipated film...

This Is The Worst Batman Ever

Batman first showed up in 1939, as part of what is now called the DC Comic universe. His alter ego Bruce Wayne, a fabulously wealthy citizen of Gotham City showed up at the same time. Since then, with all the other Marvel characters that have come and gone, Batman is probably the most well-known, after, […]
Avatar: The Last Airbender Limited Edition Loot Crate Series announced

LootCrate has returned to surprise us, this time with an Avatar: The Last Airbender Limited Edition Crate Series. This new subscription, which is separated into four boxes and sent every three months, will ensure that fans of this incredible anime receive special goodies throughout the year. This curated series will...
The Batman Photos Take You Behind the Scenes

Warner Bros. Pictures has provided Vital Thrills with new The Batman photos, which include both official stills and behind-the-scenes pics with director Matt Reeves, Colin Farrell’s Penguin and Paul Dano’s Riddler. You can view all The Batman photos released so far by scrolling down. Opening in theaters on...
The Batman’s

No, I’m not about to launch into Leonard Cohen lyrics, though I certainly could. I’m talking about Batman and the recent semi-controversy surrounding the rating of Matt Reeves’ highly anticipated take of the Dark Knight mythos, The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson, Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright,...
Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX (PC) - Review

The 90s were a fantastic time to be a young child obsessed with cute critters and monsters. Pokémon absolutely took the world by storm, creating an international phenomenon that has since become the highest grossing franchise of all time. If you had no interest in Pokémon, you were undoubtedly still interested in Tamagotchi. These were tiny handheld devices with very few buttons (and pixels), which allowed you to feed, care for, and show off your digital pet. The release of both of these products at around the same time became the catalyst for the numerous monster catching and breeding clones prevalent within the era.
Blu Review – Dirty Laundry (MVD Rewind Collection)

Director – William Webb (Delta Fever, The Banker) Starring – Leigh McCloskey (Inferno, Hamburger: The Motion Picture), Jeanne O’Brien, and Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Sharknado) Release Date – 1987. Rating – 3/5. Blu Release – 3.5/5. A few years back MVD announced...
Batman: The Knight #1 Offers A Fresh Take On Batman’s Origin Story

On the face of it, trying to find a new spin on Batman’s origin story is a bit like the Dark Knight’s war on crime: an admirable endeavour, but ultimately doomed to failure. After all, DC has spent close to 83 years recounting Batman’s beginnings in comics, movies, TV shows, video games and more besides – how much more is there left to say? Quite a bit, actually – at least, that is if Batman: The Knight #1 is anything to go by.
Why fans are wrong to freak out over The Batman's new Riddler costume

A “dark” Batman movie doesn’t feel like a fresh idea in 2022. In the aftermath of Christopher Nolan’s trilogy and Ben Affleck’s stint in the DC cinematic universe, even casual audiences are familiar with a dark Dark Knight. But that actually only makes the latest reveals for The Batman refreshing.
Another Record for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: The Feast-or-Famine Box Office Future

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” fell to #2 following last weekend’s moderate debut of “Scream,” but it could return to #1. With $707 million domestic to date, COVID may ding its final take — all theaters are closed in Ontario and Quebec, representing six percent of the North American market — but a staggering $775 million still remains a reasonable expectation. Headlines say “Spider-Man” is the #4 domestic release of all time, which only makes sense if you believe that ticket prices  went unchanged in the last century. (Based on adjusted box office, it ranks at #28.) However, this is no time...
All-Star Cast Appears in THE DARK OFFERINGS, Now on Amazon Prime.

INTO THE LABYRINTH LLC is thrilled to announce their premier feature The Dark Offerings, is making its debut on Amazon prime. With a star studded cast featuring the talents of David Howard Thorton (Terrifier 1&2), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and our other celebrities, that we kept as a surprise.
Batman: The Knight #1 Review: A Poignant and Promising Take On an Iconic Origin

Few sequences in superhero storytelling have become truly iconic, creating an image ubiquitous enough to be replayed and retold across our popular culture. The origin story of Batman is among them, with the sequence of Thomas and Martha Wayne gunned down in an alley becoming so universally known that it has almost crossed the threshold into parody. As a result, the idea of a narrative diving into Bruce Wayne's early days can be daunting—but it's safe to say that Batman: The Knight #1 rises to that task. The debut issue gives Bruce's origin the atmospheric, introspective, and thoroughly-entertaining treatment it deserves, without resorting to playing the hits.
Zombae Arriving on DVD + On Demand 2/15 from Indican Pictures

One Woman’s Love Life Takes an (Un)deadly Turn For The Worse in. the Horror-Comedy Arriving on DVD and On Demand February 15. What is a woman to do in the current dating climate? When a suburban housewife discovers that her husband has become a zombie with an appetite for human flesh, she must decide whether to stay in the marriage or wade into the dating pool. As she dips her toe in, she soon finds that the men out there are even worse than her zombie husband! With a little help from her best friend, she decides to make it work – no matter what.
‘The Batman’ Releases Two New Pieces Of Art To Tout Upcoming Film

DC Films/Warner Bros. sent out a Bat signal today, releasing two new posters to tout the March release of the latest film version of the Caped Crusader. Robert Pattinson is the star of the superhero saga, playing against Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro, Peter Sargaard, Andy Sarkis and Colin Farrell. The film is currently scheduled for an early March release. Set in his second year of fighting crime, Batman targets corruption in New Jersey’s Gotham City while chasing the Riddler. Check out the posters below. Vengeance lies behind the mask. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/iZ2XUyWg47 — Batman (@DCBatman) January 19, 2022 The Bat and the Cat – it’s got a nice ring to it. Check out the new art for @TheBatman, only in theaters March 4. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/ATo0OX36Kp — DC (@DCComics) January 19, 2022
Will Packer Productions Sets ‘Love and Theft’ Adaptation at Universal Pictures

Will Packer Productions has tapped Leon Chills to adapt Stan Parish’s “Love and Theft” into a new movie for Universal Pictures. Based on Parish’s novel, which was published in 2020 by Penguin Random House through its imprint at Knopf Doubleday, “Love and Theft” is a global romantic heist film set in Las Vegas, Mexico, and Spain. Chills has previously written episodes for Netflix’s “Spinning Out” and Amazon’s “The Wilds,” where he was a story editor. On the feature side, Chills’ first spec sale was “Shadow Force,” an action drama sold to Lionsgate. Packer and Johanna Byer will produce the movie, while Alvie Hurtado...
IDW to Lose ‘G.I. Joe,’ ‘Transformers’ License at End of 2022 (Exclusive)

IDW is losing the publishing licenses to G.I. Joe and Transformers, the San Diego-based comic book publisher has announced. The moves comes in the wake of The Hollywood Reporter reporting in December that Skybound, the imprint run by The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, was in talks to pick up the license from Hasbro, the Rhode Island-based toy and media corporation. “At the end of 2022, IDW will bid a fond farewell to the publication of G.I. Joe and Transformers comic books and graphic novels,” the company said in a statement provided to THR. “We’re exceedingly proud of our stewardship of these titles —...
Godzilla and Kaiju Monster TV Series in the Works From Legendary, Apple

The big-screen world of Godzilla and Legendary’s Monsterverse is getting the small-screen treatment. Apple TV+ has partnered with Legendary for a new original live-action show based on the creatures and the mysterious monster-tracking organization seen in the popular films. Hailing from Legendary Television, the show will be executive produced by Chris Black, the sci-fi veteran behind Star Trek Enterprise and Robert Kirkman series Outcast, and Matt Fraction, best known for his award-winning comic book work such as Marvel Comics’ Hawkeye. The two will act as the show’s co-creators with Black as the showrunner. Also executive producing are Safehouse Pictures’ Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell...
THE BATMAN Star Robert Pattinson Teases His Less "Straight-Up Heroic" Take On The Dark Knight

The first trailer for The Batman gave us a good indication that this latest incarnation of the Dark Knight won't be holding back when it comes to dealing with criminals, and everything we've seen from Matt Reeves' upcoming reboot since has suggested that we're in for a fairly brutal take (well, as brutal as a PG-13 rating allows) on the iconic DC Comics vigilante.
Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ To Come In As Longest-Ever Pic On Caped Crusader At Nearly Three-Hour Runtime

Matt Reeves’ upcoming film The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, will be the longest Dark Knight pic in history at a runtime of two hours and 55 minutes, Deadline has confirmed. The news first surfaced as the film received its PG-13 rating from the MPAA. Set for release in the U.S. on March 4, The Batman is also one of the longest superhero films in history, boasting eight minutes’ worth of credits alone. It follows Avengers: Endgame, which came in at three hours and one minute, as the longest to hit theaters. And while Zack Snyder’s Justice League went straight to HBO...
Michael Keaton Says Clashes Over ‘Batman’ Tone Made Him Exit the Role: ‘I Just Can’t Do It’

When Michael Keaton returns to his famous Batman/Bruce Wayne role in the upcoming Warner Bros. tentpole “The Flash,” it will mark 29 years since he last played the Caped Crusader on the big screen. Keaton walked away during the development of “Batman Forever,” which saw Joel Schumacher taking over directing duties from the actor’s “Batman” and “Batman Returns” director Tim Burton. Schumacher and Keaton clashed over the lighter, more campy tone of “Batman Forever.” Keaton did not want to give up the darker feel of Burton’s films, as the actor recently discussed at length on the “In the Envelope” podcast.” “It was...
