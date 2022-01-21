ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Glitch in COVID test website won’t let some living in apartments order kits

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IKijZ_0draTGkk00

The White House launched a website this week for Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. The website launched one day ahead of schedule, but there are still some bugs that need to be worked out.

Americans can visit COVIDTests.gov to order four tests per household. The process only takes about a minute to complete, but it is proving to be not that easy for everyone.

The website is run by the United States Postal Service since it is their job to get the first round of 500 million tests delivered throughout the United States. Once someone inputs their information, they will be told that the test kits will be shipped in seven to 12 days.

Under President Joe Biden’s plan, the government will be spending $4 billion to deliver the tests, which have been hard to find during the recent surge in cases of the Omicron and Delta variants.

RELATED: White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

The ordering has started, yet there is already an issue. Those who live in apartment buildings or multi-family homes where there are many people living at the same address have been getting messages which say, “At-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address.”

"This is occurring in a small percentage of orders. For assistance in the ordering process, the USPS recommends filing a service request,” says USPS Communications Specialist Xavier Hernandez.

Meanwhile, the surge in COVID-19 cases is also impacting staffing within the Postal Service. There are more than 19,000 postal workers who are either sick or under quarantine. The USPS is hiring 7,000 temporary workers to help deliver the millions of COVID testing kits.

Currently, Americans are not able to pick up their tests at any location. They must be delivered to their homes. Anyone who can’t go online can order the tests by phone by calling 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489 .

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

NYC mayor, schools chancellor say 'no' to remote learning for now

Some parents and teachers have called for virtual learning during the Omicron outbreak, but Mayor Eric Adams says new case data shows the city's plan to keep schools open is working. Mayor Adams and city schools Chancellor David Banks held a news conference Tuesday on the state of New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
allaboutarizonanews.com

How To Order Your Free COVID-19 Tests & Obtain Free N95 Masks

The federal government is offering Americans free COVID-19 tests. Supplies will be limited to four tests per household and will ship within 7-12 days of ordering. Americans can go to the federal website covidtests.gov to place an order. Health officials are encouraging everyone to go through the simple process of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The White House#Americans#Omicron#Delta#The Postal Service
CNET

Free at-home COVID test kits: How many can I get and when will they be available?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. This Saturday, COVID-19 test kits will be available for free. The White House announced Monday that insurers must reimburse the cost of eight at-home COVID-19 tests per covered individual each month. To incentivize carriers to cover the tests upfront, the mandate allows them to establish in-network pharmacies and cap coverage of out-of-network retailers at $12 per test, The Hill reports.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WEKU

The Postal Service is now taking orders for free COVID-19 test kits

The U.S. Postal Service has begun taking orders for free at-home coronavirus test kits. The website COVIDtests.gov was originally slated to begin taking orders on Wednesday. White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the site is in the "beta testing" stage and "will be launched formally tomorrow morning [Wednesday]." Each...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Glitch
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
iheart.com

Federal Government To Give Out Free High-Quality Face Masks

The federal government is going to purchase high-quality face masks to distribute to Americans at no cost. Officials are expected to announce the details of the distribution plan next week. "I know that for some Americans, a mask is not always affordable or convenient to get, so next week we...
U.S. POLITICS
CBS News

Free COVID-19 test rollout begins early online

A day ahead of the scheduled rollout of free COVID-19 tests distributed by the Biden administration, some Americans are already placing orders for their free deliveries through a form posted by the U.S. Postal Service. The White House announced last week that it would publicly launch the site covidtests.gov on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
bloomberglaw.com

Biden to Double At-Home Covid-Test Order, Provide Masks (2)

President Joe Biden said his administration will double its order of rapid Covid tests to send to Americans, while also distributing “high quality” masks to help fight a surge of cases of the omicron variant. Biden announced the plan to buy another 500 million at-home tests after widespread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
POPSUGAR

The US Government Will Soon Offer Free N95 Masks

Starting next week, the US Government will make 400 million N95 masks available to the public for free. The masks will be sent to thousands of pharmacies and community health centers across the country where you can pick up a maximum of three masks per person. This is welcome news as N95 masks have been in short supply and many on the market are fake. According to a White House official's statement to CNN, this program is expected to be fully up-and-running by early February 2022. This, comes after the US Government launched its website for people to order up to four at-home COVID tests which will be delivered to their homes for free.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Many order the free At-Home COVID test kits in the Carolinas, but are unsure if they will get a free N95 mask

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – President Joe Biden touting the changing landscape as the country deals with the COVID pandemic. The President said the country went from two million people being vaccinated when he took office, to 210 million people being fully vaccinated. Biden also said when he took office there wasn’t enough PPE or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
News 12

News 12

42K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy