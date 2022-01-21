Glitch in COVID test website won’t let some living in apartments order kits

The White House launched a website this week for Americans to order free at-home COVID-19 tests. The website launched one day ahead of schedule, but there are still some bugs that need to be worked out.

Americans can visit COVIDTests.gov to order four tests per household. The process only takes about a minute to complete, but it is proving to be not that easy for everyone.

The website is run by the United States Postal Service since it is their job to get the first round of 500 million tests delivered throughout the United States. Once someone inputs their information, they will be told that the test kits will be shipped in seven to 12 days.

Under President Joe Biden’s plan, the government will be spending $4 billion to deliver the tests, which have been hard to find during the recent surge in cases of the Omicron and Delta variants.

RELATED: White House soft-launches COVID-19 test request website

The ordering has started, yet there is already an issue. Those who live in apartment buildings or multi-family homes where there are many people living at the same address have been getting messages which say, “At-home COVID-19 tests have already been ordered for this address.”

"This is occurring in a small percentage of orders. For assistance in the ordering process, the USPS recommends filing a service request,” says USPS Communications Specialist Xavier Hernandez.

Meanwhile, the surge in COVID-19 cases is also impacting staffing within the Postal Service. There are more than 19,000 postal workers who are either sick or under quarantine. The USPS is hiring 7,000 temporary workers to help deliver the millions of COVID testing kits.

Currently, Americans are not able to pick up their tests at any location. They must be delivered to their homes. Anyone who can’t go online can order the tests by phone by calling 1-800-232-0233 or TTY 1-888-720-7489 .