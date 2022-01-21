Toddler accidentally purchases nearly $2,000 worth of items from Walmart

A New Jersey family was stumped when multiple packages for items they never ordered arrived at their home, only to find out that the culprit was their own child.

The 22-month-old had accidentally racked up a Walmart bill for almost $2,000.

Ayaansh Kumar isn’t even 2 years old, but like most children today, he loves to play on his electronic device. But that activity recently got him into some expensive trouble.

“He just went to the cart and whatever was there, boom, he just clicked and all payments just went through,” says father Pramod Kumar.

The Kumar family just moved into their new home. Mother Madhu, who admits to being a frequent shopper, says all her payment information is already loaded onto her phone. She was still in the process of picking and choosing which pieces of furniture she was ultimately going to buy, never intending to keep all the pieces she added to the online shopping cart. But little Ayaansh had other plans that ended up costing the family $1,700, which they caught too late.

“We saw this guy, phone in hand – Oh no,” says Pramod. “We called, ‘Can you please cancel?’ They said no, it’s already delivered.”

“The first person came with the box and he put it next to the door. The second person came, then first step, then second step then third, it was a queue,” says Madhu.

Ayaansh is what popular culture has dubbed a “COVID baby,” meaning he was born during the pandemic. He has two older siblings who he's watched do virtual schooling, and their screen habits seem to be rubbing off on him.

“He likes phones because everybody is in virtual. They are busy with their phones, his siblings always with their phones and I don't know, I think he needs a phone,” Madhu says.

The family is still receiving all of the packages the baby ordered. They say only about 75% of the things have arrived. The items mostly include accent chairs. The Kumars say that moving forward, they will be removing their credit card information from their phones and adding passcodes.

The family reached out to Walmart and explained what happened. Walmart will refund them for the pieces they return.