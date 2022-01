The Lakers might be getting one of their best players back on Sunday night against the Heat. Anthony Davis has been upgraded to questionable and will be a game-time decision. Davis has missed the last four weeks after he suffered an MCL sprain in mid-December. He exited the game against the Timberwolves in the third quarter after Jaden McDaniels lost his balance and ran into his knee.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO