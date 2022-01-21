ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

New Trailer for multi-award winning psychological thriller HELP

By Blacktooth
horrorsociety.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRidder Films, in association with Executive Producer Lucas A. Ferrara, are delighted to share the new trailer and poster for their award-winning psychological thriller HELP, which will be available on digital download in the USA and Canada from the 15th February. HELP was filmed over just 12 days. Due...

www.horrorsociety.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Luca director says Disney film nearly featured gay romance between main characters: ‘We talked about it’

Luca director Enrico Casarosa has said that he discussed the two main characters having a romantic relationship in the animated adventure.Released in June, the Disney/Pixar film focuses on the friendship between two young boys, Luca and Alberto, in Italy.Casarosa has said in previous interviews that the film was based on his platonic friendship with another boy growing up, but many viewers said that they felt there was a romantic connection between Luca and Alberto.However, speaking to The Wrap, the director said that the creative team had “talked about” a potential romance between the characters featuring in the film.“I think...
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Steven Soderbergh’s Tech Thriller ‘Kimi’ Releases New Trailer

Steven Soderbergh’s newest thriller Kimi features Fantastic Beasts star Zoe Kravitz and Riverdale‘s Robin Givens. In the trailer released two days ago, Angela Childs (Kravitz) asks Kimi, an Alexa-type AI device, what time is it. In the next scene, Angela runs as the trailer asks “What If Every Sound”, then cuts to Angela asking Kimi to call someone named Dr. Burns. Another question is asked: ‘What If Every Moment Was Recorded?”
MOVIES
horrornewsnetwork.net

Trailer Unveiled For Horror Thriller ‘Alone With You’

Longtime horror notable Barbara Crampton wants to be “alone with you” next month. Dark Star Pictures will release a new horror entry–Alone with You–in theaters Feb 4 (and on VOD and digital Feb. 8), and have dropped a trailer to tease fans. Check out the tension-packed clip, courtesy of JoBlo.com, on this page.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Survival thriller The Ledge gets a trailer, poster and images

Saban Films and Paramount Pictures have released a trailer, poster and images for The Ledge, the upcoming thriller from director Howard J. Ford which stars Brittany Ashworth as Kelly, a young woman who finds herself in a desperate fight for survival as she makes a treacherous climb up a mountain cliff to escape the four men she witnessed murdering her best friend.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Duncan James
GeekTyrant

Trailer For The Native American Boxing Thriller CATCH THE FAIR ONE

IFC Films has released the trailer for a new film titled Catch the Fair One, which is a thriller about a Native American boxer named Kaylee "K.O." Uppashaw. This looks like a good and super intense film that’s worth checking out! The movie comes from director Josef Kubota Wladyka and producer Darren Aronofsky.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

Intense Trailer for HBO Max Psychological Thriller Limited Series THE GIRL BEFORE Starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw and David Oyelowo

An intense trailer has been released for the psychological thriller limited series The Girl Before, starring Gugu Mbatha-Raw, David Oyelowo, Jessica Plummer, and Ben Hardy, with recurring roles from Ian Conningham, Amanda Drew, Mark Stanley, Rakhee Thakrar, Ben Addis, and Natasha Atherton. The series is directed by Lisa Brühlmann, who has worked on episodes of Killing Eve, Castle Rock, and Servant. The story is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by J.P. Delaney, and was adapted by Delaney and co-writer Marissa Lestradem.
TV SERIES
flickeringmyth.com

Craig Fairbrass is A Violent Man in trailer for prison thriller

Ahead of its UK release this February, a poster and trailer have arrived online for writer-director Ross McCall’s upcoming prison thriller A Violent Man which sees Craig Fairbrass leading a cast that includes Stephen Odubola, Jason Flemyng, and Zoe Tapper; take a look here…. Steve Mackleson (Fairbrass) is a...
MOVIES
First Showing

New Trailer for Travis Taut's South African Action Thriller 'Indemnity'

"What is going on??" "Someone tried to kill me, Moses!" Magnolia Pictures has revealed a new US trailer for an action thriller from South Africa titled Indemnity, made by an up-and-coming filmmaker named Travis Taute. This originally premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, and we featured an early promo trailer last summer for it. Jarrid Geduld stars as a traumatized ex-firefighter from Cape Town who wakes up next to his murdered wife, with no recollection of what transpired. Labelled as the prime suspect, he goes on the run and is soon hunted by a notorious police chief, as well as an unknown third party. He must now fight for his life and find out who killed his wife, before the conspiracy changes the course of a nation forever. "Indemnity's lead, Jarrid Geduld, spent three months training with stunt masters Vernon Willemse and Grant Powell (Fury Road, Tomb Raider) and succeeded at all of his own stunts, including a record-breaking hanging suspension stunt performed from the 21st floor." The cast also includes Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. This still looks like it might be badass.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Romeo And Juliet#New Trailer#Ridder Films#English#Juliet Casualty#Blue#Digital Download
First Showing

Andrea Riseborough in New Trailer for 'Here Before' Mystery Thriller

"She said she's been to the graveyard." "Well, she's never been here." Saban Films has revealed the official US trailer for an Irish mystery thriller titled Here Before, from filmmaker Stacey Gregg making his feature debut. Andrea Riseborough stars as a distraught mother, haunted by the death of her young daughter, who develops an all-consuming obsession over the neighbor girl who she believes is the reincarnation of her child. When the new neighbors move in, she becomes transfixed by their young daughter, Megan. Eerily, she seemingly knows far too many specific details of their family life and displays similar mannerisms of their dead daughter. Is the trauma of losing her child causing Laura to lose grip on reality, or is Megan something else? The cast includes Niamh Dornan, Jonjo O'Neill, Eileen O'Higgins, Martin McCann, & Lewis McAskie. As always, Riseborough is exceptionally talented, which makes this such a chilling film to watch.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Thriller Series Suspicion Gets Trailer From Apple TV+

With the number of streaming platforms out there and the variety of original programs they offer, it can be easy to lose track of compelling stories, though streamer Apple TV+ has quietly been building an impressive array of thrilling content, thanks to programs like Servant and Lisey's Story. The streamer looks to be adding another twisted thriller to its roster, as it will be unleashing Suspicion on audiences next month, which just debuted the below trailer to tease the unexpected mystery that will be unfolding. Check out the all-new trailer for Suspicion before it premieres on Apple TV+ on February 4th.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Home and Away and Matrix stars' new thriller

The Matrix favourite Hugo Weaving and Home and Away's Ryan Kwanten headline the first trailer for futuristic thriller Expired. From Australian writer-director Ivan Sen, this one centres on hitman Jack (Kwanten), who meets the mysterious club singer April in Hong Kong (True History of the Kelly Gang actress Jillian Nguyen) before being struck by illness.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
WSVN-TV

‘Shattered’ star Lilly Krug talks about dark, challenging role in new psychological thriller

For most people, a bad date is like going to dinner with someone who chews with their mouth open, but in a new thriller, it’s more like falling for someone who beats you up and takes all your money. Although chewing with their mouth open is also a big no-no. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who has done none of the above — at least to our knowledge — has the story.
MOVIES
First Showing

Official Trailer for Supernatural Thriller 'Slapface' Heading to Shudder

"What happened?" "Did you see it?" Shudder has revealed the official trailer for Slapface, an indie horror film landing on the streaming service this February. It originally premiered last year at the Cinequest Film Festival and FrightFest, also stopping by Grimmfest and the Razor Reel Flanders Film Festival in Belgium. A boy deals with the loss of his mother by creating a dangerous relationship with a monster rumored to live in the woods. When the two reach a tentative trust, a bizarre friendship is born, and Lucas is swept up in a series of primal adventures. The film stars August Maturo as Lucas, with Mike Manning, Dan Hedaya, Mirabelle Lee, Lukas Hassel, Libe Barer, Bianca D’Ambrosio, and Chiara D'Ambrosio. This won the Audience Award at Cinequest, and looks like a thrilling little horror film with a good twist in the story.
MOVIES
/Film

Severance Trailer: Office Culture Turns (More) Dystopian In New Apple TV+ Thriller

In the new Apple TV+ series titled "Severance," office drone Adam Scott willingly submits himself to a memory-altering surgical procedure that effectively divides his life into two halves: his work life and his home life, with absolutely no crossover between either one. While America and much of the world continues to prioritize a "Return to work!" narrative over safely containing the ongoing pandemic, fiction once again comes through to give us a hefty dose of farce and help us make sense of our barely less ridiculous reality.
TV SERIES
horrorsociety.com

THOSE WHO WALK AWAY – In Theaters & On VOD February 11th

After Max and Avery meet on a social media app for a first date, their evening takes a perilous turn when they end up at a local haunted house, the home of ‘Rotcreep’, a sinister creature that rots your body and soul with one touch. As the night turns into a deadly game of cat and mouse, Max and Avery begin to realize the trauma they share may either save them or erupt into an unforgettable nightmare.
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

SURF NAZIS MUST DIE Newly Restored High-Definition Blu-Ray Available February 8th, 2022

“ When an earthquake leaves the California coastline in ruins and reduces the beaches to a state of chaos, group of neo-Nazis led by Adolf (Barry Brenner), the self-proclaimed “Führer of the new beach”, takes advantage of the resulting chaos by fighting off several rival surfer gangs to seize control of the beaches. Meanwhile, an African American oil well worker named Leroy (Robert Harden) is killed by the Surf Nazis while jogging on the beach. Leroy’s mother, “Mama” Washington (Gail Neely), devastated by the loss of her son, vows revenge. After arming herself with a handgun and grenades, she breaks out of her retirement home and exacts vengeance on the Surf Nazis.”
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

Asylum’s Mockbuster DRACULA THE ORIGINAL LIVING VAMPIRE Releases New Trailer

Asylum’s latest “mockbuster” if you’re interested?? It stars genre legend Michael Ironside!:(Note: sorry neither Spider-Man appears in this film):. We’ll be releasing DRACULA: THE ORIGINAL LIVING VAMPIRE starring Michael Ironside (TOTAL RECALL, STARSHIP TROOPERS) as a day-and-date theatrical on January 28, 2022. Directed by. Maximilian...
MOVIES
horrorsociety.com

All-Star Cast Appears in THE DARK OFFERINGS, Now on Amazon Prime.

INTO THE LABYRINTH LLC is thrilled to announce their premier feature The Dark Offerings, is making its debut on Amazon prime. With a star studded cast featuring the talents of David Howard Thorton (Terrifier 1&2), Terry Alexander (Day of the Dead), Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), and our other celebrities, that we kept as a surprise.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy