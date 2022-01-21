New Trailer for multi-award winning psychological thriller HELP

"What is going on??" "Someone tried to kill me, Moses!" Magnolia Pictures has revealed a new US trailer for an action thriller from South Africa titled Indemnity, made by an up-and-coming filmmaker named Travis Taute. This originally premiered at last year's Fantasia Film Festival in Montreal, and we featured an early promo trailer last summer for it. Jarrid Geduld stars as a traumatized ex-firefighter from Cape Town who wakes up next to his murdered wife, with no recollection of what transpired. Labelled as the prime suspect, he goes on the run and is soon hunted by a notorious police chief, as well as an unknown third party. He must now fight for his life and find out who killed his wife, before the conspiracy changes the course of a nation forever. "Indemnity's lead, Jarrid Geduld, spent three months training with stunt masters Vernon Willemse and Grant Powell (Fury Road, Tomb Raider) and succeeded at all of his own stunts, including a record-breaking hanging suspension stunt performed from the 21st floor." The cast also includes Nicole Fortuin, Andre Jacobs, Gail Mabalane, and Tshamano Sebe. This still looks like it might be badass.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO