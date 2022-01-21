Free chess program launches for Bridgeport kids

A free chess program for kids has debuted in Bridgeport this month, thanks to the American Rescue Plan.

The Starbuck Foundation, started by Dan Starbuck Pelletier, offers the online program for kids under 10.

The founder says he was awarded $100,000 a year for three years to run a nonprofit comprehensive program for kids featuring a variety of programs, including chess.

"When I see players like Sebastian, a kid that lives in Bridgeport, developing chess -- and then I see him looking sharp, getting good grades, I think to myself, 'Is chess helping him with that?' Certainly," said Pelletier.