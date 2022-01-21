ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Killed in Edison Park Hit-and-Run

Cover picture for the articleA pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Thursday night in Edison Park on the Northwest Side....

NBC Chicago

1 Killed, 13-Year-Old Among 6 Wounded in Citywide Shootings Friday

One person was killed and a 13-year-old boy was among six others wounded in citywide shootings Friday. The man, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Police Warn of Home Burglaries in Bridgeport Neighborhood

Chicago police are warning residents of three burglaries reported in January in Bridgeport on the South Side. In each incident, someone broke into a home and stole property, according to a community alert from Chicago police. The burglaries happened:. About 2:25 p.m. Jan. 4 in the 2800 block of South...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Englewood Residential Fire Prompts Street Closures

Drivers were asked to avoid multiple intersections in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood Friday as first responders worked on the scene of a residential fire. The fire was reported before 5 p.m. at 943 W. Garfield Ave. One person was evaluated by paramedics on scene, but wasn't transported to the hospital, according...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed, 1 Critically Hurt in Hampshire Chemical Explosion

A chemical explosion Friday at a northern Illinois manufacturing plant killed one person and left another critically injured, authorities said. The incident occurred about 10:45 a.m. when two employees at the W. R. Meadows building materials plant in Hampshire were cleaning a tank inside one of the buildings, Hampshire Fire Protection District Chief Trevor Herrmann told the Chicago Tribune.
HAMPSHIRE, IL
NBC Chicago

Ex-Cubs Pitcher Sergio Mitre Convicted of Murdering Infant

Ex-Cub Sergio Mitre convicted of murdering infant originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Former Cubs pitcher Sergio Mitre was convicted in Mexico this week for the murder of the 22-month-old daughter of his then-girlfriend. Mitre, who pitched for the Cubs from 2003-05, was sentenced to 50 years in prison for...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Watch: Rescuers Lure Stranded Dog to Safety With Sausage Dangling From Drone

A British volunteer search team lured a stranded dog to safety by deploying a sausage-dangling drone to rescue the pup from drowning in the incoming tide. Millie, a 3-year-old Jack Russell-whippet mix, went missing on Jan. 13 from her family's Hampshire home in Southern England. After several reported sightings of Millie "running around in the road," volunteers with Denmead Drone Search and Rescue located her on mudflats, the local nonprofit animal rescue group wrote in a Facebook post detailing the operation.
HAMPSHIRE, IL
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

