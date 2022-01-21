Man Killed in Edison Park Hit-and-Run

One person was killed and a 13-year-old boy was among six others wounded in citywide shootings Friday. The man, 19, was standing outside in the 9000 block of South Normal Avenue about 9 p.m. when he was shot multiple times in the legs and upper body, Chicago police said. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn initially in critical condition, but died to his injuries, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 6 HOURS AGO