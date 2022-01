Speaking of oversimplifications, try this one on for size: In the Packers’ two playoff victories under head coach Matt LaFleur — over Seattle in 2019 and over the Rams last year — they never trailed, building leads of 21-3 and 28-10 over the Seahawks and 16-3 and 25-10 over the Rams. In their two playoff losses under LaFleur — to the 49ers in the 2019 NFC title game and to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in last year’s, they never led, falling behind 27-0 in San Francisco and 28-10 to Tom Brady and the Bucs.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO