Livonia, NY

Jaw-dropping stat lines headline this week’s Section V Best

 1 day ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Livonia’s Kylie Buckley could not be stopped this week averaging 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 3-0 week for the Bulldogs. On January 18th, Buckley recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 blocks and 6 steals in a win over Odyssey.

Standout performers from Victor, Lyons, Waterloo and Hilton also made the list.

Bills lose assistant GM Schoen to Giants

Schoen spent the past five years as the Bills’ assistant GM and now takes over as the Giant’s head of football operations after Dave Gettleman retired following the end of the 2021 season.
