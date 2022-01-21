Jaw-dropping stat lines headline this week’s Section V Best

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Livonia’s Kylie Buckley could not be stopped this week averaging 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 3-0 week for the Bulldogs. On January 18th, Buckley recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 blocks and 6 steals in a win over Odyssey.

Standout performers from Victor, Lyons, Waterloo and Hilton also made the list.

