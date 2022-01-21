Jaw-dropping stat lines headline this week’s Section V Best
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Livonia’s Kylie Buckley could not be stopped this week averaging 31 points and 17 rebounds in a 3-0 week for the Bulldogs. On January 18th, Buckley recorded 28 points, 14 rebounds, 6 assists, 7 blocks and 6 steals in a win over Odyssey.
Standout performers from Victor, Lyons, Waterloo and Hilton also made the list.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.
Comments / 0