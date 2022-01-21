ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Point Intros Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck Point Software Technologies, a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has extended the Check Point Quantum portfolio with Quantum Lightspeed Firewalls to introduce the biggest network security revolution in the last decade. Quantum Lightspeed sets the standard for firewall performance to enable Hyper-fast datacenter security for every...

DPI Conquers Traffic Encryption With Machine Learning and Deep Learning Featured

Encryption is becoming increasingly widespread as concerns over security and privacy continue to grow. According to a research by FortiGuard Labs1, more than 85% of global traffic is encrypted. Popular encryption protocols include TLS (Transport Layer Security), SSL (Secure Sockets Layer), SSH, PGP and IPSec, which leverage both symmetric and asymmetric encryption methods such as RSA and AES.
From Smart Grids to Tactile UX: How Application Awareness Drives 5G Service Classes Featured

5G, the latest telecom standard for broadband cellular networks, is revolutionizing not just telecommunications but all industries where information and communication are at play. Whether built over existing 4G facilities (non-standalone or NSA 5G) or with new, autonomous facilities (standalone or SA 5G), the 5G infrastructure market is expected to grow from $3.5 billion globally in 2020 to $53.8 billion by 2026. [1]
Internet of the Future

As we look ahead to 2022 and what the future holds for the data networking industry, we have some thoughts and predictions for areas that we think will continue to grow and change to adapt to the current climate. Following a continued global pandemic with permanent shifts in how people work and connect, the telecom industry needs to look at the new “Internet of the Future,” building a network for the next unexpected event and looking at ways to build upon the current public Internet through open and disaggregated networks while keeping security top of mind. While carriers need to examine their network infrastructure and work toward increasing bandwidth for Enterprises, relying more on cloud-based networking and open optic networks, it is important to do all of this with an eye on sustainability for the future.
NTT Com Launches 'SDPF Edge' Flat-rate Edge-computing Service

NTT Communications (NTT Com) announced the launch of 'SDPF Edge,' an edge-computing service with integrated operations available for a flat monthly fee on NTT Com’s Smart Data Platform (SDPF). Edge computing is a distributed-processing computing model that ensures real-time performance and reduces the amount of communication by placing data-processing...
Teneo Partners with Exium to Deliver SASE Platform

Teneo, the Work From Anywhere IT services company, has announced a new partnership with Exium, the full-stack cybersecurity and 5G clean networking pioneer, to assist lean enterprise IT teams in their transition to a Secure Access Service Edge (SASE). The partnership further strengthens Teneo's capabilities across SASE, Cloud Networking, and...
How to Change Firewall Settings on a Router_

If you are experimenting with the security features of a wireless network, you may wonder how to change firewall settings on a router. The best routers, after all, tend to include the ability to change up all kinds of settings, including firewall settings. Why change firewall settings and how to do it? Keep reading.
2022: All Aboard the Public Cloud Train

2021 was DEFINITELY the year of the public cloud in telco. Major deals were announced, new services launched, new locations added and there was a pretty cool showcase of the cloud out in Barcelona you might have heard about…. so what’s in store for 2022? I’m going to get out my crystal ball, take a look into the future and explain what I think is in store for telcos in the coming year.
Satori Partners with AWS for DataSecOps Implementation

Satori, creator of the first DataSecOps platform for cloud-based data stores and infrastructure, released annual growth metrics revealing a rapidly expanding user base and soaring data store query volumes, accompanied by a steady increase in brand visibility, and a new, official partnership with Amazon Web Services. These milestones come less...
Lightspeed’s US Retailers Doubled Industry Average Growth

Merchant point-of-sale (POS) commerce platform Lightspeed Commerce said its U.S.-based merchants achieved twice the average industry growth of their peers last year, with 35% same-store gross traction value (GTV) from 2020 to 2021, compared to the 18% industry average, according to a Wednesday (Jan. 12) press release. U.S.-based Lightspeed hospitality...
Yesterday’s Protection Tools are Tomorrow’s Exploits Featured

As we wrap up this year and look to the future of 2022, here are some predictions for how the past two years will continue to shape the landscape of the networking industry. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the permanent shifts in how people work and connect will continue to shape us and increase the demand for cybersecurity as we work to secure home and remote networks. Some surveys have shown 97 percent of the work force desire some form of remote work whether it is full-time remote or a hybrid model, and it is imperative that organizations embrace zero trust as a bedrock principle. And, as cloud-native application development swells, it is not just home networks that need a makeover, but also securing the development of microservices across distributed teams and platforms. Let’s break these thoughts out into some predictions for 2022.
Beyond the Cloud: Five Incoming Trends for 2022

What does the future of data networking look like in 2022? If the past two years are any indicators, we are entering a challenging year where supply chain issues, the impact of unforeseen variants, and a recovering global economy will set the stage. Next year will be about continuing to...
Telefónica, Grupo Alava to Offer 5G-based Predictive Maintenance Solution

Telefónica Tech and Grupo Álava have signed a strategic agreement to jointly launch a predictive maintenance solution that will provide industrial companies with an advanced data platform with which to optimise their activity by being able to anticipate possible faults or defects in machinery through a predictive maintenance plan.
Norlys Selects Cerillion's BSS/OSS Suite to Expand Fiber Network in Denmark

Cerillion recently announced a significant step in the successful deployment of its Enterprise BSS/OSS suite at Norlys in Denmark, enabling Norlys to expand its market reach through connectivity into the country’s open access wholesale platform. The Cerillion solution automates service fulfilment for new fibre services, enabling Norlys to seamlessly...
Cato Networks' Survey Finds Gaps in Different SASE Approaches

Cato Networks, the provider of the world’s first SASE platform, released the findings of its sixth annual IT survey, 'Security or Performance: How do you Prioritize?'. With 2045 IT leaders and nearly 1,000 channel partners participating, the survey provides insight into the tradeoffs enterprises must make when choosing between network performance and security robustness. None of the respondents and only a handful of the channel partners currently work with Cato.Despite SASE being touted as the solution for security and network performance, respondent scores differed little between those who have and have not deployed SASE. For example, when asked how they react to performance issues with cloud applications, 67% of SASE users and 61% of non-SASE users claimed they would add bandwidth while 19% of SASE users and 21% of non-SASE users would purchase WAN optimization appliances.
Italy's WINDTRE Selects Nokia to Deploy High Performance Optical Backbone

Nokia has been selected by WINDTRE in Italy to deploy a new, high performance optical backbone. At the heart of WINDTRE’snationwide network infrastructure, the photonic backbone will bear traffic from the entire country, addressing the growing demand for ultra-fast connectivity as well as delivering high capacity services to business customers. The cost-effective DWDM solution will leverage Nokia’s fifth generation PSE-V super-coherent (PSE-Vs) chipset to support programmable line rates up to 600G on a pure photonic infrastructure, optimizing power consumption and footprint. With redundant nodes in a wave router configuration, a mesh structure and GMPLS-based restoration, the new backbone will be able to instantly re-route traffic as needed, providing the high reliability and robustness required in this business-critical part of the infrastructure.
Senet, Eutelsat & Others Team to Deliver Terrestrial and Satellite LoRaWAN IoT

Senet has partnered with Eutelsat Communications, TrakAssure, and Wyld Networks to bring seamlessly integrated and interoperable terrestrial and satellite LoRaWAN IoT connectivity to customers across the globe. Through platform integrations, innovative sensor and hardware design, collaborative service delivery, and compelling pricing, the companies are targeting the global supply chain, including...
Avast Launches New Firewall Feature in Avast Free Antivirus

Avast enhances its award-winning free security and privacy protection to give people digital safety, freedom and confidence online. Avast , a global leader in digital security and privacy, announced an update to its Avast Free Antivirus and Avast Premium Security product versions for Windows. The update includes a brand-new Firewall in Avast Free Antivirus which shields people from network attacks, and reaffirms Avast’s commitment to providing sophisticated and effective security and privacy products for all, for free. In Avast Premium Security, Avast has added new advanced Firewall features for even stronger protection from data leaks, spoofing attacks, and malicious devices scanning for open ports on the user’s PC.
Check Point Software Stock (CHKP): Why The Price Went Up Today

The stock price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) increased by 5.67% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) increased by over 5% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Raymond James analyst Adam Tindle upgrading Check Point to an “Outperform” rating from a “Market Perform” rating with a $140 price target.
Verloop.io, Vonage Partner to Deliver Seamless Conversational AI

Verloop.io, the leading specialist in conversational AI for customer support, announced that it has partnered with Vonage to enable Verloop.io customers to deploy their conversational AI applications into new channels by leveraging Vonage’s communications APIs (Application Programming Interface). With Vonage, Verloop.io can manage multiple channels such as WhatsApp, Facebook...
