Mavenir Claims Converged 5G Packet Core can Reduce TCO by Up to 36%

Cato Networks, the provider of the world’s first SASE platform, released the findings of its sixth annual IT survey, 'Security or Performance: How do you Prioritize?'. With 2045 IT leaders and nearly 1,000 channel partners participating, the survey provides insight into the tradeoffs enterprises must make when choosing between network performance and security robustness. None of the respondents and only a handful of the channel partners currently work with Cato.Despite SASE being touted as the solution for security and network performance, respondent scores differed little between those who have and have not deployed SASE. For example, when asked how they react to performance issues with cloud applications, 67% of SASE users and 61% of non-SASE users claimed they would add bandwidth while 19% of SASE users and 21% of non-SASE users would purchase WAN optimization appliances.

COMPUTERS ・ 3 DAYS AGO