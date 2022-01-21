ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark sets triple-double record, No. 25 Iowa routs Gophers

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

Iowa's Caitlin Clark posted her second straight 30-point triple-double, setting a Division I basketball record for men or women, and the No. 25 Hawkeyes rolled to a 105-49 victory over Minnesota on Thursday night.

Clark had 35 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists, helping the Hawkeyes (11-4, 5-1 Big Ten) to their biggest win (56 points) against a conference opponent. The sophomore from Des Moines, Iowa, finished 14 of 21 from the field, draining 4 of 6 3-pointers.

Clark leads Division I women’s basketball in scoring at 26.2 points per game and has five career triple-doubles, including four this season.

Sabrina Ionescu, who finished at Oregon in 2020, is the overall NCAA record holder with eight triple-doubles in a season and 26 in a career.

Monika Czinano had 23 points and seven rebounds as Iowa dominated the boards 51-23. Gabbie Marshall added 16 points of 6-of-7 shooting. The Hawkeyes were 9 of 17 from 3-point range (53%) and shot 59% overall.

Sara Scalia scored 15 points for Minnesota (9-10, 2-5), which was 4 of 19 from 3-point range and shot 33% overall.

Clark had 15 points in the second quarter, helping Iowa take a 47-34 lead at the half against the Minnesota team coach by former WNBA star Lindsay Whalen. Clark was among three Hawkeyes with 10 points in the third quarter when they outscored Minnesota 37-12. The Gophers only managed 3 points in the fourth quarter.

In setting the record for consecutive triple-doubles while scoring 30 or more points, Clark tied her rebounding career high with 13 boards, all on the defensive end.

———

This story has been corrected to show Clark had 11 assists, not 14.

———

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

