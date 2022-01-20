Pristar Mini LED Flashlight with Carabiner and Magnetic Base

Keep striving forward with the Garmin fēnix 7 series smartwatches. Equipped with a built-in LED flashlight that guides you in low-lit conditions, this steady beam of illumination keeps you safe on the road. Moreover, the Garmin fēnix 7 series—which includes 3 editions—provides up to 90 days of nonstop use. And, with solar charging, you’ll receive an additional 9 days of use. There’s so much that these fitness smartwatches offer like TopoActive maps—a built-in navigation system to keep your explorations on track. Plus, with built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, these watches easily load and update maps in real time. Furthermore, assess your fitness and health throughout all activities and day and night with the smart features. In particular, the Pulse Ox sensor gauges how well your body absorbs oxygen. Finally, these watches even track your sleep health by providing a full breakdown of your light, deep, and REM sleep stages.
