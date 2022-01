Wins continue to be difficult to find for this Seattle Kraken team, however the one place the team has been successful is on home ice. While Seattle has a horrendous 4-11-2 record away from Climate Pledge Arena, they are at least somewhat respectable on home ice with a 7-12-2 record. The team has started this current five game home-stand off on the right foot with a 3-2 shootout win against the Blackhawks but things will only grow more difficult from here. Tonight the Kraken will take on their other aquatic rival in the Sharks who are trying to stay in a playoff position in the chaotic Pacific Division.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO