A pair of witnesses described a brazen Jan. 3 attack on the driver of their Muni bus — and said police subsequently allowed the man to escape untouched. The incident on its own, in which a passenger dragged a 14-Mission bus driver out of his seat and into the street, was alarming enough. But Daniel and Becky Cohen were unprepared for the police response that followed on that Monday evening just after 6 p.m.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO