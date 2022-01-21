South Alabama tops Louisiana-Lafayette 77-70

It wasn’t pretty by any stretch, but Alabama broke a three game losing streak with a critical home win over #13 LSU. As expected, this was a physical, hard fought battle from the jump. JD Davison got his first start in place of Jahvon Quinerly, and it seemed to light a spark under Quinerly. He came off the bench lighting it up to the tune of 16 first half points including 2-4 from three, an area in which he has struggled of late. James Rojas came off the bench as well and provided a spark for the second consecutive game. He’s not a guy who is going to fill up the stat sheet, but this particular team can use the occasional infusion of toughness he provides. The Tide shot 37% from three on 19 first half tries, but led by only one point following a four point play at the buzzer. Alabama forward Juwan Gary and LSU forward Darius Mays both left the game with injury and would not return.

