Tyson carries Seattle over Abilene Christian 72-62

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

Cameron Tyson had 20 points as Seattle defeated Abilene Christian 72-62 on Thursday night.

Riley Grigsby had 15 points for Seattle (14-4, 5-0 Western Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Darrion Trammell added 14 points and six rebounds, and Kyree Brown had 12 points.

Reggie Miller had 12 points for the Wildcats (11-7, 2-5), who have now lost five games in a row. Mahki Morris added 10 points, and Airion Simmons had seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

