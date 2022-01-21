ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aimaq lifts Utah Valley past Texas Rio Grande Valley 66-56

By The Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0draQ2es00

Fardaws Aimaq recorded 13 points and 14 rebounds to carry Utah Valley to a 66-56 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Thursday night.

Tim Fuller had 13 points and nine rebounds for Utah Valley (12-6, 3-3 Western Athletic Conference). Le'Tre Darthard also scored 13 points and Connor Harding had 12 points.

Xavier Johnson scored a season-high 21 points for the Vaqueros (6-12, 1-5). Mike Adewunmi added 11 points and six rebounds, and Justin Johnson had 10 points.

