ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Earthbound Remake Release Date Switch

gamerevolution.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFans have been dreaming of an Earthbound remake release date for years. While the original didn’t sell well when it was originally released, it quickly became a cult classic. However, for some reason, except for adding Ness and Lucas to Super Smash Bros., Nintendo has done little to acknowledge the series....

www.gamerevolution.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Rovio Unveils New ‘Angry Birds’ Mobile Game

Mobile game company Rovio Entertainment revealed Thursday that new puzzle game Angry Birds Journey is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The pick-up-and-play, story-driven game is designed to be accessible and fun for new players and those familiar with the franchise, first launched in 2009. “The love for the original slingshot gameplay is still strong after 12 years,” said Rovio CEO Alex Pelletier-Normand. “Today, with the global launch of Angry Birds Journey, we’re happy to present to players an all-new Angry Birds experience that puts the slingshot at center stage.” He goes on to say that the game is “much different from the classic games in its updated and streamlined gameplay,” but features familiar iconic characters from the franchise — that includes two animated feature films as well as multiple games, and later this month will also see a longform animated series land on Netflix. Rovio, both a developer and a publisher, is based in Finland and operates multiple game studios. View the trailer for Angry Birds Journey below.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shigesato Itoi
The Independent

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’: Release date, how to pre-order and have new features been leaked

Game Freak is coming strong into 2022 with a brand new Pokémon game due at the end of January. First announced in February of last year during a Nintendo Direct event, fans were treated to a brand-new trailer that promised the open-world gameplay of Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild along with classic monster-catching action the games are known for. In that trailer, viewers saw vast open fields populated with familiar Pokémon in a region that mimicked 19th-century Japan, suggesting that this game will be set earlier than previous titles as players are tasked with putting together the region’s...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Assassin's Creed 'Ezio Collection' Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced for February 2022

The Assassin's Creed "Ezio Collection" set of games have an official release date for the Nintendo Switch next month. Assassin's Creed fans will soon be able to bring one of the most popular assassins wherever they go with the release of the "Ezio Collection" for the Nintendo Switch handheld console. Originally, the trilogy was released for the two popular stationary consoles that year, 2016: the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Now, for the first time since the trilogy's release in the early 2010's, the story of Ezio Auditore is coming to the portable sphere.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Nes#Super Smash Bros#The Nintendo Switch#Nintendo Switch Online#Earthbound Beginnings#The Wii U Virtual Console#Snes
gamerevolution.com

Red Dead Redemption 3 Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch

It’s already been three years since the second game in the series came out, and fans are clamoring for a Red Dead Redemption 3 release date. The first two games tell a pretty complete story, but there’s potentially a lot of territory to cover. It’s almost certain that RDR3 will eventually be made, and the big question is on which platforms we’ll see it released.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch

For years now, fans have eagerly anticipated the Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga release date. Unfortunately, the game has been delayed several times, leaving fans confused about when it’s supposed to launch. Some are also anxious about what platforms the game is coming out on since it was initially supposed to launch before the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S released.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Fortnite 2 Release Date: PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch, iPhone, Android

It’s no secret that Fortnite has had a massive impact on the modern gaming landscape, showing how a free-to-play title can be enormously successful in both retaining a passionate base of players while making a ton of money. However, good things must eventually come to an end and, when interest in the original game inevitably begins to wane, a sequel could be the next step. Here’s everything that’s known about Fortnite 2, with a potential release on PS4, PS5, Xbox, PC, Switch, iPhone, and Android.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamepressure.com

The Settlers with a Release Date

We've just learned the release date of the new part of The Settlers series. Fortunately, we won't have to wait too long for it. Premiere at . The Settlers will take place on March 17 of this year. Closed beta testing is scheduled for January 20-24. Few gaming series can...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

In Nightmare - Release Date Trailer

In Nightmare launches on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 29, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for a look at gameplay, including some of the puzzles, as well as some of the challenges that await.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Retro Ad Replay – Dragon Ball: Kakarot 2nd Anniversary

It’s time for another Retro Ad Replay article, this time focusing on Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot as it’s been two years since its release date! This is the series where we head backward in time to reminisce and celebrate the anniversary of some of the most significant moments in gaming. If you find yourself wanting more content like this, be sure to visit Mandatory.com.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Artful Escape - PlayStation and Nintendo Switch Release Date Trailer

The Artful Escape is headed to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5 on January 25, 2022. Check out the latest trailer to see what some critics are saying about this musical adventure game. In The Artful Escape, a teenage guitar prodigy sets out on a psychedelic, multidimensional journey to inspire his stage persona and confront the legacy of a dead folk legend. The game features voice performances by Michael Johnston, Caroline Kinley, Lena Headey, Jason Schwartzman, Mark Strong, and Carl Weathers.
VIDEO GAMES
totalgamingnetwork.com

Astroneer Released on Nintendo Switch

To boldly go where no man has gone before while on the go. Good news for Nintendo Switch fans today as Astroneer is now available for the portable console. This space sandbox adventure can now be purchased for the Switch alongside the previously released PC, Xbox, and PlayStation releases. Astroneer...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy