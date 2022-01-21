ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Sherwin-Williams Employee Claims He's Misclassified as a Contractor Under AB 5, Dynamex

By ALM Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, was sued Wednesday in California Northern District Court over the enforceability of a sub-contractor…. Sherwin-Williams, a paint manufacturer and distributor, was sued Wednesday in...

Law.com

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith Representing Moving Company Accused of Damaging Customer's Belongings

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Jacob Lisogorsky of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith has entered an appearance for Al & Son Moving & Storage Inc. in a pending lawsuit. The case, over alleged loss and damage of personal property incurred during an interstate move, was filed Dec. 7 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Offices of Finger & Finger on behalf of Luticia Floyd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Philip M. Halpern, is 1:21-cv-10466, Floyd v. Al & Son Moving & Storage, Inc.
LAW
Law.com

Product Liability Suit Over ParaGard IUD Removed to District Court

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Counsel at Greenberg Traurig and Ulmer & Berne on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against CooperCompanies, Teva Pharmaceutical and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Pogust Millrood LLC on behalf of Jennifer Boyan, who contends that she sustained serious injuries when her ParaGard IUD was removed and one arm of the ParaGard was left in her body. The case is 2:22-cv-00261, Boyan v. Teva Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc. et al.
LAW
Law.com

Mayer Brown Reps Dental Services Company in Data Breach Suit

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Mayer Brown on Wednesday removed a class action lawsuit against Smile Brands Inc. to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Robinson Calcagie Inc. and Morgan & Morgan Complex Litigation Group on behalf of dental patients alleging the defendants failed to protect their personal information from a data breach. The case is 8:22-cv-00092, Richard v. Smile Brands Inc.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Consumers Claim McCormick Spices Contain Heightened Levels of Carcinogens

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. McCormick & Co., the spice and condiment company, was slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bursor & Fisher, contends that an array of McCormick brand spices contain heightened levels of lead, arsenic, and cadmium. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-00349, Balistreri et al v. McCormick & Company, Inc.
LAW
State
California State
Law.com

Seyfarth Shaw Defends Raytheon in Racial Discrimination Suit From Field Service Technician

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation to California Central District Court. The complaint, filed by the Law Office of Terry K. Davis on behalf of Ian Reed, pursues race discrimination, harassment and retaliation claims. The case is 2:22-cv-00405, Reed v. Raytheon (CA) Technologies Corporation et al.
BUSINESS
Law.com

Litigators of the Week: The Boutique Founders Who Nixed the Federal Vaccine Mandate for Large Employers

This week’s Am Law Litigation Daily Litigators of the Week are Steve Lehotsky and Scott Keller of Lehotsky Keller. Lehotsky, the former chief litigation counsel at the U.S. Chamber’s Litigation Center, and Keller, the former head of the Supreme Court practice at Baker Botts, came together last February to form their boutique, which specializes in litigating challenges to federal, state, and local laws and regulations.
LAW
NewsTimes

Understanding the Differences Between Hiring Freelancers, Contractors and Employees

Very often, entrepreneurship starts as a solo venture or a partnership. But as the business expands, keeping up with client demands can be too much for any business owner to take on themselves. This is actually a good problem to have. Unfortunately, not everyone knows when it’s time to bring in extra help. The simple answer? If you are losing business, you need to make a change. Depending on your situation, however, hanging a “now hiring” sign may not be necessary. While hiring employees can certainly help, are they the right kind of help? With an evaluation of your needs, you can decide if hiring a freelancer, contractor or employee is right for you.
SMALL BUSINESS
Law.com

US Judge Temporarily Blocks Jan. 6 Committee Subpoena Over John Eastman's Chapman University Work

A federal judge has halted a subpoena the Jan. 6 Congressional committee served against Trump lawyer John Eastman’s former employer Chapman University. The temporary restraining order from U.S. District Judge David O. Carter in the Central District of California is in place through Monday, when a hearing is scheduled in his Santa Ana courtroom that might also be streamed on Zoom.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Trucking company enacts largest pay increase in history

A major trucking firm in the U.S. just enacted a major pay increase for its drivers – the largest in the decades-old company's history, in fact. KLLM Transport Services is boosting pay up to 33% for its over-the-road truckers and for trainees coming out of its academy, while regional company drivers and independent contractors will see a hike of 10 to 16% starting next month.
BUSINESS
pulse2.com

Sherwin-Williams Stock (SHW): $345 Price Target From Barclays

The shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) have received a $345 price target from Barclays. These are the details. The shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE: SHW) have received a $345 price target from Barclays. And Barclays analyst Duffy Fischer is maintaining an “Equal-Weight” rating on the company shares.
STOCKS
Law.com

Heavily Funded Company Developing Lab-Grown Leather Hires General Counsel

He previously spent more than two decades at the dermatology company Galderma. In April of last year, Modern Meadow raised $130 million in funding. A decade-old company that has raised nearly $200 million in its quest to bring lab-growth leather to the masses has hired Quintin Cassady as general counsel.
BUSINESS
Law
Economy
Politics
Law.com

Judge's Ruling Highlights Forum Shopping Concerns in Bankruptcy Matters

Judge Novak severed third-party releases from a former retailer's Chapter 11 plan. Novak also suggested liability releases and forum shopping often go together. The case will be reassigned to a different bankruptcy judge on remand. When U.S. District Judge David Novak, in a strongly worded opinion last week, scrapped third-party...
ECONOMY
Law.com

Drafting an Arbitration Agreement in 2022: The Litigator’s Perspective

In the first article in this series titled “Drafting an Arbitration Agreement in 2022,” I highlighted matters to consider including in dispute resolution agreements to reflect recent events and current social priorities. In the second article, I examined the issue from the perspective of transactional attorneys. In this third article of the series, I consider the views of four litigators, the professionals who are often consulted by their corporate partners to advise on drafting and who ultimately have to defend or critique the provisions: Lea Haber Kuck, a partner in Skadden’s international litigation and arbitration group, where she concentrates her practice on the resolution of complex commercial disputes arising out of international business transactions; Cecil Key, head of the DGKeyIP Group of DiMuroGinsberg P.C., who focuses on the protection, enforcement and licensing of intellectual property rights; Taline Sahakian, a partner in Constantine Cannon’s antitrust litigation & counseling and commercial litigation groups, where she has represented parties in international arbitrations and in the context of mediations of commercial disputes; and Dan Weiner, co-chair of Hughes Hubbard & Reed’s litigation department and a regular arbitration counsel in high-stakes commercial disputes.
LAW
Law.com

Does the Law Firm of the Future Need to Be More Progressive?

"People want to feel like they are part of something bigger,” a former Am Law 50 associate said. Some smaller firms are showing how to make that a reality. What will the law firms of the future look, feel and act like?. Bean bags. Jeans every day. A Peloton...
LAW
Law.com

2 Cases Point to Key Nuance for Plaintiffs Suing These Government Offices

Plaintiff's attorneys filing complaints against employers of sheriff's deputies should first verify whether county affiliation exists to avoid naming improper parties. High court reversals have prompted updated Georgia Court of Appeals opinion lessening restrictions on relation-back doctrine. Opinion highlights shift in focus to whether proper defendant knew or should have...
LAW
Law.com

Employment Law Boutique Makes Leadership Changes Official

Michael Fortunato was named CEO and chairman of Rubin, Fortunato & Harbison, effective Jan. 1. The official leadership transition was delayed by two years because of the pandemic and the firm's recent office relocation. Fortunato seeks to capture legal work presented by the ongoing battle for talent across industries. After...
BUSINESS
Law.com

Latham, Goodwin and Italian Independents Advising On Creation of Pharma Giant

Latham & Watkins, Goodwin Procter and two independent Italian firms are advising on private equity firm Permira’s move to acquire and merge two pharmaceuticals companies. Italian biopharma company Kedrion, and Bio Products Laboratory (BPL) are being combined by Permira, which will hold a controlling stake in the combined business. The new company is set to have sales of €1.1 billion, with almost 4,000 people employed worldwide, and will be a global player for medicines derived from human blood plasma, treating patients with rare and life threatening conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

