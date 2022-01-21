Hardaway goes off in explosive rant after loss to SMU

As the losses continue to mount, so too has the frustration of Memphis coach Penny Hardaway.

After the Tigers trailed wire-to-wire against SMU in their third straight AAC loss, emotions boiled over in Hardaway’s postgame news conference Thursday night at FedExForum.

Daily Memphian columnist Geoff Calkins asked Hardaway: “Penny, have you ever lost faith that you could get this done?”

Hardaway: “At Memphis?”

Calkins: “Yeah, in the first half like that when it’s unfolding, is it embarrassing?”

Hardaway: “I think the one thing I can say to this media, because this media gets kind of f----- up sometimes when it comes to me. We don’t have our full roster, y’all know we don’t have our full roster.

“Stop asking me stupid f------ questions if I feel like I can do something. If I had my roster like they did, then I feel like I could do whatever I wanna do. I’m coaching really hard, my boys are playing really hard. I’m not embarrassed about nothing.

“We have four freshmen starting. Y’all need to act like it. Act like we got 17-, 18- and 19-year-olds out here trying to learn how to play against 22-, 23- and 24-year-old guys. C’mon, man. Stop disrespecting, bro. Don’t do that.

“I work way too f------ hard, way too hard for that. Y’all write all these bulls--- articles about me and all I do is work. We’ve got young kids on the floor.”

There’s no doubt Hardaway hears the noise emanating from a fan base both shocked and disappointed with a season that started off with so much promise.

Ultimately, the only way to quiet the noise is to get back in the win column. And doing that is going to be on Hardaway, not the local media.