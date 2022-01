We’re back to NTI, homeschooling and early pandemic life in many ways. For a lot of parents in Jefferson County and parts of Indiana, the back and forth with the school system is putting a strain on their levels of stress and work life. The kids don’t know what the hell is going on from day to day and educators are fresh out of fucking ideas on how to deal with educating kids when consistency is nowhere to be found. There is no easy remedy, no one to really point fingers at anymore. We’re all complicit and all casualties of the COVID life.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO