BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Many people who lost homes in the Marshall Fire are eager to start the rebuilding process. But it may take longer than they had hoped.(credit: CBS) “It’s going to be a tremendously involved deal for everyone,” said Alan Ferguson as he looked at the twisted I-beams that once supported his home sitting in a burned-out basement. “We think we fall into the category of the easy decision to make.” Ferguson and his wife Deborah Cave had only completed the building of their home in the Panorama Park neighborhood three years ago. It had a stucco and stone exterior...

BOULDER COUNTY, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO