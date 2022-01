MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Vikings narrowed their list of candidates for the team’s general manager opening from eight to two finalists. On Tuesday, Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah will have his second interview with the Vikings followed by Kansas City Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who will meet with the team on Wednesday. Both interviews will be conducted in-person at the team’s headquarters.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO