Roundup: Benvie's 37 points lift Granville Christian past Crooksville

Joe Benvie caught fire in the third quarter Thursday, rallying the Granville Christian boys basketball team to a 68-66 victory against visiting Crooksville.

Benvie scored 16 of his game-high 37 points in the third quarter when the Lions (8-5) outscored the Ceramics 24-17. Andrew Benvie added 14 points and Zac Leija nine.

NC beats Liberty

Brandon Buchanan's 12-point first quarter sparked Newark Catholic in a 70-37 victory against visiting Liberty Christian.

Buchanan, who hit four 3-pointers, totaled 24 points for the Green Wave (4-8), who led 23-8 after one quarter. Cole Canter added 15 points and Kelly Wendt eight, hitting a pair of 3s.

Kaden Minier scored all of his team-high 11 points in the fourth quarter, hitting a trio of 3-pointers, for the Eagles (2-10). Josh Onabanjo added 10 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

GCA falls at home

A 19-7 edge in the third quarter allowed Wellington to secure a 45-34 victory at Granville Christian.

Darynne Zellar led the Lions (10-5) with 16 points, and Hannah Hubbard added seven.

WRESTLING

NC beats Zanesville

Newark Catholic did not drop a contested match, beating host Zanesville in a dual.

Nico Richards, Theo Talbot, Brendan Sheehan and Tanner Wert earned pins for the Green Wave.

Newark edged

Newark dropped a hard-fought Ohio Capital Conference-Buckeye Division dual to Central Crossing, 36-32.

Jibreel Smith (120), Rhys Fairall (150), Trevor Carl (157) and Reece Redman (215) won by pin for the Wildcats. Calvin Untied (144), 12-5, and Jared Sherrard (165), 9-3, won by decision.