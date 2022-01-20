ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe High School principal releases statement following racist video

By Special to The News-Star
The News-Star
The News-Star
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vEjV5_0draKcwP00

West Monroe High School principal Shelby Ainsworth released a statement Thursday evening. A video posted to social media shows a young woman, reportedly a WMHS student, using racist language.

His statement is as follows:

"Recent comments made in our community and posted to social media do not in any way reflect the feelings or teachings here at West Monroe High School. Much like our community, we were shocked by the language used in the video. This video, as well as the threatening responses to it, are being investigated by the school administration. While we are unable to comment on individual students — this matter is not taken lightly.

2021:'In the shadow of the Rebel name' West Monroe High mascot draws ire, but no action

This week:Parents' group gets Ouachita Parish Schools to overturn expired COVID emergency policy

"West Monroe High School faculty and staff do not condone any form of racism. Our diverse student body and community believe that harmony and respect start with each of us. This type of language has no place in our school or our community. West Monroe High School has enjoyed much success in academics, arts and athletics — all made possible through the help and support of all our community. Please do not measure the character of our students or school through this one action. Young people make mistakes — as do we all. Our daily choices can either build or undermine unity. It is important that we learn from these mistakes and let lessons learned shape our character.

"West Monroe High School continues to resolve to be wholeheartedly devoted to the overall education of all our youth, while intentionally using our influence to add value to each student whose life we touch."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS News

Senator Kyrsten Sinema formally censured by Arizona Democratic Party

The Arizona Democratic Party has voted to formally censure Senator Kyrsten Sinema "as a result of her failure to do whatever it takes to ensure the health of our democracy," the party said Saturday. The announcement came just days after Sinema opposed a change to the Senate rules that could have moved Democratic-backed voting rights legislation forward.
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Education
West Monroe, LA
Education
Local
Louisiana Society
West Monroe, LA
Society
City
West Monroe, LA
NBC News

Booster shots effective against severe illness from omicron

A booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine significantly reduces a person's odds of hospitalization from the omicron variant, new research released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention finds. The three new studies from the agency are among the first to look at the vaccines' impact against omicron...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Monroe High School#School Principal#School Administration#Mascot#Racism#Rebel#Ouachita Parish Schools#Covid
The Associated Press

Ian Alexander Jr., only child of Regina King, dies at age 26

NEW YORK (AP) — Ian Alexander Jr., the only child of award-winning actor and director Regina King, has died. He turned 26 on Wednesday. “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” a family statement shared Saturday by a King spokesman said. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time.”
CELEBRITIES
The News-Star

The News-Star

445
Followers
298
Post
33K+
Views
ABOUT

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

 http://thenewsstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy