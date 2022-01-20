ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tecumseh, MI

Adrian, Tecumseh rivalry hits the pool

By Matt Sisoler, The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
The Daily Telegram
 1 day ago
TECUMSEH — The Adrian and Tecumseh boys swim and dive teams met head-to-head on Thursday night for a Southeastern Conference dual meet, with the Maples winning 112-43.

“Our team did really well tonight," said Maples' head coach Robert Petkus. "We’ve been working really hard, every single week, since Winter break. I’m proud of them and all the hard work they’ve put in. We only have 10 swimmers, but they are a dedicated 10 swimmers.”

Adrian, which won all 12 events on the night, had four first place finishes from its entire 200-yard medley relay team (Charlie Doan, Hadyn Gould, Michael Betz and Zachariah Kemerer) that started the event off with a win in one minute, 56.19 seconds.

In addition to his win in the 200 medley relay, Doan won individually in the 50 freestyle (25.14 seconds), the 500 freestyle (5:29.69) and as the anchor in the 200 free relay team, along with Kemerer, Betz and Gould, that won in 1:43.58.

“Our captain Charlie, in that 500 free, it was the first time he swam under a 5:30, so he dropped about seven seconds for this meet,” said Petkus.

Gould’s individual wins came on the 200 free (1:57.56) and the 100 free (54.61), both which were by at least 15 seconds, while Kemerer’s wins came in the diving event on 180.65 points and the 100 breaststroke (1:18.87) as Betz won the 200 individual medley (2:30.84) and the 100 butterfly (1:08.58).

Everett Kominek picked up a win individually in the 100 backstroke (1:11.2) and then anchored the winning 400 free relay team (4:26.32) that also had Robert Waters, Garrett Iott and Sean Leonard on the team.

Leading Tecumseh Thursday was Aidan Gero’s second place finish in the 100 free (1:09.42), as he also anchored the 200 medley relay team that included Colton Caudill, Aidan Kennedy and Dylan Taylor (2:18.91) and the 400 free relay team of Michael Root, Ethan Emerick and Kennedy (5:11.47). Each also placed second in their events.

“We have a lot of new guys, but we’ve been working a lot on turns and starts,” said Tecumseh coach Betsy Olberg. "I felt like a lot of them were doing pretty well on those. Obviously there’s always room for improvement, but we’ll get that down. I thought they did well and looked pretty competitive out there.”

