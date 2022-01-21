Sundance Review: Fire of Love Gracefully Captures a Deathly Bond with Volcanic Wonders

A volcano's eruption, spewing lava in its giddiness, is a many splendored thing. So too is a relationship that seems to have been as certain as the earth’s movement, as if it were too a science. This is the phenomenon of Katia and Maurice Krafft, two people who were bonded by their love for volcanology. Together they would study magma, formations, the movement of the earth, sometimes in mighty close proximity to death. Maurice even dreamed of riding a canoe on lava, as part of his desire to live fast, preferring volcanoes to people. The opening footage of the film about them captures them alone, navigating a tricky rock formation, in silence. They were in tune with each other and with the earth, as this instance among many others indicates.

