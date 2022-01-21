ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raritan, NJ

Rumson-Fair Haven over Raritan - Boys basketball recap

By Casey Roland
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Scott Gyimesi scored a team-high 21 points to lead Rumson-Fair Haven to a victory on the road over Raritan, 58-38. Cal Famula made two 3-pointers on the way to eight points while...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NJ.com

No. 8 Rutgers Prep over Saddle River Day - Boys basketball recap

Jadin Collins brought 19 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals as Rutgers Prep, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 68-50, in an away game with Saddle River Day. Ryan Zan contributed a double double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Petit added 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and five steals, while Franklin Jones chipped in 12 points and four boards for unbeaten Rutgers Prep (11-0).
SADDLE RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Girls basketball: Roselle Catholic edges division rival Cranford

Jasmin McKay posted 22 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals while Amaris Jenkins recorded a double-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Roselle Catholic took a 50-30 win over Cranford, in Roselle. McKay netted six points in the fourth quarter to help the Lions (5-5)...
CRANFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Levy leads Millburn over Hillsborough - Boys basketball recap

Jayson Levy nailed eight from the line as part of his team-high 16 points as Millburn won at home, 57-51, over Hillsborough. Zach Evenchick added 13 points while Noah Ravitz put in 12 for Millburn (7-7), which led 25-22 at halftime and stayed ahead after the break. Andrew Drinkwater notched...
MILLBURN, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rumson, NJ
City
Fair Haven, NJ
City
Raritan, NJ
Rumson, NJ
Sports
Rumson, NJ
Education
Raritan, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Trenton defeats Hunterdon Central - Boys basketball recap

Davontay Hutson scored 26 points as Trenton defeated Hunterdon Central 65-57 in Trenton. Hutson, Trenton’s leading scorer and rebounder this season at 20.8 points per game and 9.5 rebounds per game, had his sixth game of 20-plus points after having a 37-point, 17-rebound double-double in his last game. Trenton,...
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Street leads Immaculata past Somerville - Boys basketball recap

Jayden Street posted a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double to lead Immaculata past Somerville 62-54 at Immaculata High School in Somerville. Davis Adams also had a double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds, with Josh Williams adding 11 points and Sean Givens contributing 10. Immaculata (5-8) went on a 24-10 run to...
SOMERVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Metuchen over Mother Seton - Girls basketball updatge

Metuchen got off to a quick start and never looked back in a 43-20 win over Mother Seton at Metuchen. The winners took immediate control by leading 16-3 after the first quarter. Senior Molly Malague scored 14 points for Metuchen. She is now averaging 13.3 points per game. In this...
METUCHEN, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack O'leary
NJ.com

Robbinsville over Montgomery - Boys basketball recap

Brian Herbert scored 21 points to lift Robbinsville to a 57-52 victory over Montgomery in Skillman. Pat Kapp made four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for Robbinsville (11-2), which trailed by one entering the fourth quarter, but finished on a 17-11 run. Ryan Curry, Aryan Gorty and Luke Smith...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

South Amboy over Dunellen - Boys basketball recap

Junior guard Jianny Caraballo scored 17 points to lead South Amboy to a 61-32 win over Dunellen at Dunellen. Caraballo had five of South Amboy’s 12 three-point field goals. South Amboy (3-5) has won three in a row. Leading by 15 entering the fourth quarter, South Amboy put the...
SOUTH AMBOY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#The Boys#Highschool#Rumson Fair Haven#The Nj High School Sports
NJ.com

Sparta defeats West Orange - Boys basketball recap

Luke Szabo scored 16 points to lead Sparta to a 50-43 victory over West Orange in West Orange. Sparta (5-6) went into halftime up by three points before outscoring West Orange 25-21 in the second half. Free throws also played a key role as Sparta outdid West Orange 17-4. Sparta’s...
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Wallkill Valley over Fair Lawn - Boys basketball recap

Junior Chris Ross scored 27 points, four assists and two steals to lead Wallkill Valley to an 87-65 win over Fair Lawn at Hamburg. Senior guard Daniel Falk added 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. Leading 40-37 at halftime, Wallkill Valley pulled away during a 26-10 third quarter. Wallkill...
FAIR LAWN, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Phillipsburg over Princeton - Boys basketball recap

Dominance in the middle periods propelled Phillipsburg to a 57-41 win over Princeton in Phillipsburg. Trailing 13-7 after the first quarter, Phillipsburg then outscored Princeton, 42-21 over the second and third quarters. Sophomore forward Andrew Martin scored a team-high 18 points for Phillipsburg. Martin is now averaging 14.2 points per...
PRINCETON, NJ
NJ.com

Brick Memorial over Pinelands - Boys basketball recap

Leading 11-8 after the first quarter, Brick Memorial broke the game open with a 24-2 second quarter advantage in a 58-35 win over Pinelands in Tuckerton. Brick Memorial (8-3) has won three in a row. Junior Josh Michigan had 26 points, four rebounds and four assists to lead Brick Memorial....
BRICK, NJ
NJ.com

Morris Knolls over Newton - Girls basketball recap

Brianna Mennella scored 13 points as Morris Knolls defeated Newton, 55-36, in Newton. Maddy Knaack had 11 points and Charlee Perna added eight for Morris Knolls (6-6), which led by 10 at the half then used a 17-9 third quarter run to break the game open. Taylor Squire had 14...
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Piscataway over New Brunswick - Boys basketball recap

Jalen Thomas contributed 18 points and six rebounds as Piscataway built on a halftime lead to win at home, 62-51, over New Brunswick. Logan Smith added 14 points while Jonathan Carman completed a double double with 10 points and 11 rebounds for Piscataway (4-5). Deon Jackson put in a game-high...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
182K+
Followers
90K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy