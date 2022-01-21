ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Boys basketball: Seeloch scores 34 in Holmdel’s win

By Andrew Borders
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Holmdel sophomore Nick Seeloch scored a career-high 34 points as the Hornets were 80-54 winners over Matawan on Thursday in...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

 

NJ.com

