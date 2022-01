A new social fraternity will join the Interfraternity Council this spring with the goal of recruiting founding members to launch its newest chapter at GW. Phi Gamma Delta, a fraternity that focuses on leadership, service and philanthropic work with 113 chapters nationwide, will recruit founding members from the GW community this semester before enlisting enough students to become a nationally recognized chapter in about two years. A member of the fraternity’s national organization said he hopes to begin to build a campus presence and connect with the GW community through informal events, like tabling and outreach to other student organizations on campus, to recruit members to rush in the fall.

SOCIETY ・ 6 DAYS AGO