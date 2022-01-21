Phinisee, Hoosiers snap nine-game losing streak to Boilermakers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65. Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points. The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season — sending fans streaming onto the court. Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 21 points, 19 in the second half. But he missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0