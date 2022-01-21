ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Phinisee, Hoosiers snap nine-game losing streak to Boilermakers

By Associated Press
WANE 15
WANE 15
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MyhZJ_0draIQE900

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) – Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive 3-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65. Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points. The Hoosiers snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season — sending fans streaming onto the court. Jaden Ivey led Purdue with 21 points, 19 in the second half. But he missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a 3 at the buzzer.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Irish make 15 3-pointers, beat Louisville 82-70

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Blake Wesley scored 22 points and Notre Dame sank 15 3-pointers in taking an 82-70 victory over Louisville. Wesley was one of four Notre Dame players with three 3-pointers and the Fighting Irish had a total of 15 on 23 attempts. Dane Goodwin and Paul Atkinson Jr. added 13 points apiece, […]
LOUISVILLE, KY
WANE 15

1/21 Highlight Zone – Snider takes control of SAC

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Snider boys held on to beat Concordia in the “Game of the Week” to take control of the SAC title race, the Homestead girls clinched their sixth SAC title in the last seven seasons, Eastside knocked off 2A no. 1 Central Noble, while Garrett girls improved to 21-1 to […]
GARRETT, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
Bloomington, IN
College Sports
Bloomington, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
WANE 15

Hall of Fame coach Wayne Kreiger earns 600th career victory

BERNE, Ind. (WANE) – Wayne Kreiger added another accomplishment to a career that’s already landed him in the Indiana Basketball Hall of the Fame as the coaching legend earned his 600th career victory Thursday night in Berne. He becomes just the fifth coach in Indiana high school girls basketball history to reach the 600 win […]
BERNE, IN
WANE 15

Mastodons cruise to win over Robert Morris

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Mastodons won their fifth game in six tries thanks to an 86-62 victory over Robert Morris on Friday (Jan. 21) evening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.Robert Morris led 12-10 eight minutes into the game when the ‘Dons scored 31 of the next 35 points. The Mastodons forced nine […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

GOTW Preview: Concordia at Snider

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – First place in the SAC is on the line this coming Friday when Snider hosts Concordia in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week!” Following last Friday’s win over South Side, the Cadets sit alone atop the SAC standing with a perfect 4-0 record in league play. The Cadets are […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rob Phinisee
WANE 15

Starks nets 20 in loss at Cleveland State

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball team dropped a Horizon League game at Cleveland State on Thursday (Jan. 20) at the Wolstein Center 85-59. Purdue Fort Wayne jumped out to an 11-3 lead thanks to three 3-pointers, one from each of Sylare Starks, Riley Ott and Shayla Sellers. Cleveland State slowly chipped away at the Mastodon lead, taking […]
CLEVELAND, OH
WANE 15

1/21 Highlight Zone Prep Basketball Scoreboard

BOYS BASKETBALLConcordia 67 Snider 70Homestead 85 North Side 59Northrop 84 Wayne 68Carroll 39 South Side 43Bishop Luers 53 Bishop Dwenger 47Bluffton 39 Adams Central 71Heritage — Woodlan —South Adams 21 Jay County 63Central Noble 34 Eastside 42Fremont 42 West Noble 53Churubusco 52 Angola 63Hamilton 15 Lakeland 68Westview 33 Fairfield 35 OTManchester 72 Rochester 74Tippecanoe Valley […]
HIGH SCHOOL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boilermakers#The Hoosiers#Ap#Purdue#Nexstar Media Inc
WANE 15

Anderson scores 24 but Ants fall to Nets

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (WANE) – Justin Anderson scored a team-high 24 points but missed what would have been a game-winning three at the buzzer in a 113-112 loss to the Long Island Nets on Thursday. It was the second game in two nights that the Ants played at the Nets, with Fort Wayne winning on Wednesday. […]
NBA
WANE 15

Komets trade for 2018 NHL draft pick Bouthillier

The Komets announced today they have traded forward Nick Jermain to Maine in exchange for goaltender Zach Bouthillier. Bouthillier, 22, has appeared in seven games with the Mariners this season with a record of 2-2-1 with a goals against average of 3.60.  Before turning pro, the Chambly, Quebec native played five seasons in the QMJHL […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WANE 15

NCAA adopts new policy for transgender athletes

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The NCAA has adopted a sport-by-sport approach for transgender athletes, bringing the organization in line with the U.S. and International Olympic Committees. Under the new guidelines, approved by the NCAA Board of Governors on Wednesday, transgender participation for each sport will be determined by the policy for the sport’s national governing body, […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
693K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy