ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida man charged after four people found frozen to death at Canada-US border

By Kenneth Garger
NYPost
NYPost
 1 day ago

A Florida man was charged with human smuggling Thursday after a family of four Indian nationals, including a baby and a teen, were found frozen to death in Canada just yards from the US border, authorities said.

Border Patrol agents busted Steve Shand, 47, as he was driving a 15-passenger van with two undocumented Indian citizens inside just south of the Canadian border in North Dakota on Wednesday, according to the US Attorney’s Office in Minnesota.

Law enforcement later came upon five other Indians on foot heading toward where Shand was arrested. One of them was holding a backpack with baby supplies that belonged to the family of four that got separated from the group while crossing into the US, the office said.

American authorities notified the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, who discovered the family — a man, woman, baby and teen — dead just steps from the border in the province of Manitoba, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lQN9S_0draIKB100
Manitoba RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy holds a press conference on the discovery of four bodies near the US border.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rGwzq_0draIKB100
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba said the victims “faced not only the cold weather but also endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness.”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqIws_0draIKB100
A 47-year-old Florida man was charged with human smuggling on Thursday.

“It is an absolute and heartbreaking tragedy,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Jane MacLatchy said.

“These victims faced not only the cold weather but also endless fields, large snowdrifts and complete darkness,” she said.

During their trek, the group was facing a wind chill of minus 35 degrees.

Authorities surmised the victims died from exposure to the cold.

The five Indian nationals told authorities they had been walking in the brutal conditions for about 11 hours and were expecting to be picked up by someone.

Shand is expected back in court on Jan. 24.

With Post wires

Comments / 2

Related
The Independent

Ohio man firing AR-15 to celebrate new year shot dead by police officer, wife claims

A Black man who was firing a gun to celebrate the new year has allegedly been shot dead by a police officer without warning.Marquetta Williams said the incident occurred outside their home in Ohio’s Canton city at 12.05am on Saturday, when her husband James Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots using her AR-15 rifle.She said that he had gone inside after participating in the annual neighbourhood tradition but then went back outside to fire a few more celebratory shots. He fired four shots into the air and turned to follow her inside again, but then said: “I’ve been shot”, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Husband of mother-of-five, 35, found drowned in a lake is released from custody and walks free from court after prosecutors dropped murder charge against him

Prosecutors have today dropped a murder charge against the husband of a mother-of-five who was found drowned in a lake. Andrius Vengalis, 46, was accused of killing Lithuanian-born Egle Vengaliene, 35, by holding her under the water at Brandon Country Park, Suffolk, in April last year. A court heard a...
MENTAL HEALTH
The Independent

Man who faked his death to escape prosecution is found alive and suffering from Covid in Scotland

A Rhode Island man who faked his own death in order to dodge fraud and sexual assault charges has reportedly been found alive in Scotland. Nicholas Alahverdian supposedly died at age 32 from complications associated with non-Hodgkin lymphoma. However, he was discovered – now using the name Arthur Knight – on a ventilator fighting Covid-19 in a hospital in Glasgow, Scotland. The Providence Journal reported that Mr Alahverdian was arrested by Interpol at the hospital last month, shocking the staff, who had no idea they had been caring for a fugitive. The Utah County Attorney's Office told the publication that...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Border Patrol#Smuggling#Canadian Border#Indians#American#Rcmp
The Independent

Crumbleys withdrew cash, sold horses and bought burner phones after discovering son was mass-shooting suspect

The parents of Michigan high school shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley withdrew cash, sold their horses, and bought four burner phones after finding out about their son’s actions. Jennifer and James Crumbley were taken into custody on 4 December in a warehouse in Detroit following the Oxford High School shooting on 30 November that left four students dead. During a bond hearing on Friday, a detailed account of the parents’ actions was shared as District Court Judge Julie Nicholson denied their lawyers’ request to lower their $500,000 bonds to $100,000 each, according to The Detroit News. They are both jailed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Teenagers found guilty of ‘disturbing’ murder of vulnerable man after cuckooing his flat

Two teenage boys have been found guilty of murdering a vulnerable man in his flat last summer. Leigh Smith, 48, was stabbed to death by 18-year-old Jacob Cookson and a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons. They pleaded not guilty to the murder charges before a month-long trial at Minshull Street Crown Court where another 17-year-old boy charged in connection to the murder was found not guilty. In the trial which ended yesterday, the court heard how Leigh who was deemed vulnerable and was therefore moved into an assisted living flat in Eccles where he became a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

US man found dead surrounded by deadly pythons and cobras

A US man has been found dead at his home surrounded by dozens of snakes - many of them venomous. Neighbours alerted police after going to the house in the US state of Maryland and discovering him lying on the floor, apparently unconscious. When officers arrived, they found 124 venomous...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NYPost

NYPost

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy