In its first year without long-time sponsor Acura, its lineup uses the memories of fests gone by to draw people to this year’s model. If the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival presented by Shell wanted truth in advertising, on the lineup poster where it currently has The Who, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band, Luke Combs and hundreds more, it should simply write Jazz Fest, Jazz Fest, Jazz Fest, Jazz Fest, and Jazz Fest from top to bottom. The 2022 lineup sells memories of Jazz Fests past, so much so that a friend thought that crawfish bread should be listed in front of The Who since the chance to eat some for the first time in three years will sell as many tickets as Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO