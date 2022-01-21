ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Penn State RB Nick Singleton named national high school player of the year

By Allie Berube
abc27 News
 1 day ago

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Mifflin’s Nick Singleton adds another impressive accolade to his high school career being named the national high school player of the year.

The running back early enrolled at Penn State this January 2022. He was already named the Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.

Singleton went 10-1 this past season and Singleton averaged 13.2 yards per touch, including 12.4 yards per rushing attempt, and scored every 3.89 times he touched the ball.

Singleton was a team captain for Gov. Mifflin in 2021; the Mustangs won the District 5A title in his junior season. The RB was selected to the 2022 All-American Bowl.

He holds the Berks County recrod with 6.326 rushing yards and 116 touchdowns. Singleton was named Berks County MVP as a junior and senior. In 2021, he ran for 2,059 yards with 44 rushing touchdowns.

Coming into Penn State, Singleton was listed as the No. 49 overall recruit and fourth best running back in the country by 247Sports.

The Maxwell Football Club’s Offensive National High School Player of the Year has been awarded for 15 years.

Singleton is the second player from Pennsylvania who won the Maxwell Football Club National High School Player of the Year. In 2011, Bishop McDevitt’s Noah Spence won the award before continuing his playing career at Ohio State.

Singleton will be honored Friday, March 18, 2022 at the 85th Maxwell Football Club National Awards Gala which will be held at the Harrah’s Resort in Atlantic City, NJ.

Football
abc27 News

