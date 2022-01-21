ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dion Lewis pleads not guilty to DWI charge

NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Former NFL star and current Albany County employee Dion Lewis pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge in court on Thursday.

Police: Former NFL player and Albany native Dion Lewis arrested

Lewis was arrested on December 23 after a traffic stop where he refused to take a breathalyzer test. Lewis was hired in November as the county’s community health and wellness development coordinator.

He remains employed by the county, thought they are aware of his arrest.

