Dion Lewis pleads not guilty to DWI charge

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Former NFL star and current Albany County employee Dion Lewis pleaded not guilty to a DWI charge in court on Thursday.

Lewis was arrested on December 23 after a traffic stop where he refused to take a breathalyzer test. Lewis was hired in November as the county’s community health and wellness development coordinator.

He remains employed by the county, thought they are aware of his arrest.

